World 

Republican Group to Release Ad on 'Fox & Friends' Refuting Trump's Claim of Total Authority: 'You're a President, Not a King'

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

This week, President Trump says he has the authority to pressure states to reopen their companies. This advert fights again in opposition to that declare.

You May Also Like

Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ Mess Continues as Dozens Protest Opening Night

admin 0

Hawks’ Trae Young Responds to Being Left off Team USA Preliminary Roster for 2020 Olympics

admin 0

The Best Hardside Luggage For Every Kind of Traveler

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *