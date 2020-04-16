Reddit Users Share Their High School Reunion Horror Stories — And You Thought Yours Was Bad

The time has in spite of everything come. You’ve gained that letter, or electronic mail, or textual content thread with the caution. Your highschool reunion is close to. Maybe you’ve got had a big glow up, and appearing off your unbelievable existence to previous pals is what you need, and wish. Or, perhaps, the considered seeing your previous opponents, bullies and friends sounds dreadful. No topic the way you have a look at it, or how you are expecting your highschool reunion to head, it almost definitely would possibly not be as dangerous as those.

Community r/AskReddit hosted a hilarious, and similarly cringe-worthy, listing of essentially the most horrific highschool reunions. Here are one of the best possible at the thread that can maximum indubitably make you rethink your RSVP.

An external view of Julia Richman High School on March 15, 2020, in New York City. (

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Multiple Reunions That Gave ‘The Office’s’ Duel Christmas Parties A Run For Their Money

u/bubblegummustard: ” I asked how the reunion was and he exasperatedly explained that it had been a real s*** show. The mean girls had started planning it together, fell out and then started each planning their own. So there was about 4 shitty tiny awkward parties and everyone was confused.”

The Petty Theft

u/elliotsilvestri: “Not so much at but before. Ten year reunion for my largish school (500 graduates per year). The plan was for the reunion to take place over Thanksgiving weekend. To help pay for the expense, raffle tickets were sent out to the entire class to sell. The reunion didn’t happen.”

The Guy Who Came With Proof

u/kev_61483: “Five year reunion- one guy (always kind of a marginal figure in HS, but a nice person), after some sort of discussion, got his paycheck out and got loud saying “Now do you assume I’m a loser?” “Don’t consider how a lot I make? Check this out” Of course, he just made things worse, and everyone was laughing at him. I mean – he had his paycheck on him? Haven’t seen him since.”

The Guy Who Missed The Dress Code

u/Fall_On_Me: “It wasn’t really bad, just odd. A guy came with full Kiss-style make up on – white face, black shapes around his eyes and black lips. We were too awkward and polite to mention it, so everyone just chatted with him as though it was completely normal to turn up like that.”

The High School Drama That Never Died

u/pedantic_dullard: “At my twenty year reunion – two decades after high school – two guys got arrested for fist fighting on the sidewalk outside the bar we went to Friday night. Why were they fighting? One of the guys slept with the other guy’s girlfriend in high school, and drunkenly brought up the twenty years ago fling. Neither of them married her, or even dated her after high school. Those idiots got charges twenty years later for her, though.”

The “Meet Your Real Dad” Moment

u/Toubaboliviano: “Didn’t happen to me, but I had this friend who got someone pregnant back in the day and she kept the kid, they’ve both been great about it, he helps financially but that was the extent of his contribution. She married after high school and met a great guy who has been the de facto dad. Either way, it’s a day where you bring your kids if you have them and someone let slip that my friend is that kids “actual” dad. And the kid herd it and it was a f****** s*** show. Everyone was trying to figure out who said that, and how could someone spill that secret, etc.”

If there is a phrase of recommendation from all the above posts, it is going to merely be to get a babysitter sooner than your reunion. Oh, and produce a paycheck if you wish to actually blow their own horns. These are only a small number of one of the worst (and subsequently, best possible) terrible highschool reunion encounters. You can learn the remaining on Reddit right here. Be prompt, you should be 18 or older to get right of entry to the content material, however if you are already eager about your highschool reunion, we are guessing you are making the lower.