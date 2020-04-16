New York Man Allegedly Killed Father and Mutilated His Body While Staying Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A person in New York has been arrested after allegedly murdering his father and mutilating the person’s frame whilst the pair have been staying at house because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers discovered the frame of 57-year-old Imad Ahmad in his house in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, at round 4.20 a.m. on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department showed to Newsweek. The guy have been stabbed more than one instances, the spokesperson added.

According to the New York Post, officials arrived on the house in a while after Imad Ahmad’s son Khaled Ahmad left the circle of relatives house soaking wet in blood and approached officials in a bagel store. “I killed my father,” he reportedly instructed them.

Officers handcuffed the 26-year-old and took him to the 68th Precinct stationhouse for wondering. He was once later charged with homicide and legal ownership of a weapon, the NYPD spokesperson showed.

Police and EMS answered to the circle of relatives house on 84th Street, close to 14th Avenue. Imad Ahmad was once pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The New York Daily News reported, mentioning police assets, that Imad Ahmad’s frame have been dismembered and police are nonetheless on the lookout for some frame portions.

Khaled Ahmad allegedly bring to a halt his father’s fingers and a part of his head, police assets instructed the Post. The guy’s frame was once additionally disemboweled.

The Daily News reported that police have had handled Khaled Ahmad earlier than, however the ones incidents had not anything to do along with his father. Khaled Ahmad has a historical past of psychological sickness, a supply instructed the newspaper.

An individual jogs close to the Coney Island boardwalk on April 15, 2020 within the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Angela Weiss/AFP by way of Getty Images

A neighbor, who described Imad Ahmad as a “jovial fellow,” stated the person had not too long ago offered his grocery retailer in Queens. Neighbors instructed the Daily News that Khaled Ahmad works for a supply corporate.

Khaled Ahmad instructed officials that he and his father have been seeking to keep at house as a result of the pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an govt order closing month last all nonessential companies and mandating New Yorkers keep at house to curb the unfold of the virus.

New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak within the U.S., has greater than 110,000 showed circumstances of COVID-19, the illness led to via the unconventional coronavirus, in line with the New York City Department of Health. The town has 6,840 showed COVID-19 deaths in addition to some other 4,059 possible deaths, in line with the newest information.

This graphic, equipped via Statista, displays the steep enlargement of coronavirus circumstances in New York between March 16 and April 14.

Statista

