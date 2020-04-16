New England Patriots Open With Lowest Regular Season Wins Total Since 2003, According to Bookmakers

Bookmakers are not bought at the sans Tom Brady model of the New England Patriots and the anticipated win totals for the six-time Super Bowl champions within the upcoming common season is the bottom in 17 years.

Brady known as time on a two-decade spell in New England closing month, leaving the Patriots as unfastened agent to signal a two-year care for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the primary time since Brady entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out within the 2000 draft, he’ll paintings with a special head trainer than Bill Belichick and studying how the duo will cope with out each and every different goes to be one of the crucial intriguing narratives of the impending season.

While underestimating Belichick all the time carries some extent of possibility, bookmakers are bullish the Patriots dynasty has run its path. On Thursday, Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas launched win general and playoff odds for all 32 franchises and indexed New England’s opening win general at 8.5, the bottom since 2003.

William Hill, in the meantime, has New England at 9 wins in 2020 and DraftKings has the workforce at 9.Five wins.

“I’m very much struggling to find this team being a 10-win team,” Jeff Davis, head oddsmaker at Caesars, was once quoted as pronouncing by way of ESPN. “I’m just not buying this team at all. This team will show just how good Belichick and his staff are, compared to some of the other staffs. This might be the year that reality sets in with New England.”

Aside from Brady, the Patriots have misplaced linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Robers and Jamie Collins, huge receiver Philip Dorsett and defensive take on Danny Shelton. Defensive backs Nate Ebner, Duron Harmon and offensive lineman Ted Karras have additionally left Foxborough, as has kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

While the Patriots have 12 draft alternatives—together with 4 within the first 3 rounds—Davis urged the Patriots roster was once a number of the worst of Belichick’s tenure.

“Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL.”

The Patriots arrived into the 2003 season after lacking the playoffs within the earlier marketing campaign—the one time that has came about since Belichick took over head training tasks in 2000—however disillusioned the percentages and completed 14-2, earlier than defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Since lacking the playoffs in 2002, the Patriots have made a dependancy of defying preseason expectancies, going 14-3-1 to the over towards their win general during the last 18 years.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have opened with a complete common season wins of 9, in spite of the reality they have got recorded one successful season within the closing 12 years and feature now not reached the playoffs since 2007.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the protecting Super Bowl champions, and the Baltimore Ravens have the perfect anticipated win general with 12 each and every.

It is the primary time since 2012 and best the second one in 30 years that two groups have opened with preseason win totals of 12 of upper. Eight years in the past, the glory fell to the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Belichick, head trainer of the New England Patriots, watches warmups earlier than taking at the Tennessee Titans within the AFC Wild Card Playoff recreation at Gillette Stadium on January four in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Adam Glanzman/Getty