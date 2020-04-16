Mitt Romney Is the Only Republican Senator Not on Trump’s New Congressional Coronavirus Task Force

The White House on Thursday introduced the bipartisan congressional contributors serving on the Trump management’s Opening Up American Again Congressional Group, and there used to be one Republican senator lacking from the checklist: Mitt Romney.

President Donald Trump and contributors of his management held telephone calls as of late with Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives serving on this new process pressure, the Trump management mentioned. The Opening Up American Again Congressional Group mentioned plans to deal with the want for extra investment for the Paycheck Protection Program, tactics to energise the financial system, figuring out very important and nonessential employees, alongside different issues associated with financial restoration amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The checklist of congressional contributors contains 32 representatives and 65 senators from each side of the aisle. All Republican senators are on the crew, except for Mitt Romey of Utah. A supply aware of the topic showed to Newsweek that Romney used to be now not invited to be on the new process pressure.

Democratic senators of pink states Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Doug Jones of Alabama had been additionally now not incorporated, in addition to dozens of different Democrats, corresponding to Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, either one of whom not too long ago dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. Sanders is an impartial, however ran as a Democrat.

During the name with Trump, the workforce additionally mentioned methods to extend America’s pandemic reaction, corresponding to hastily increasing get entry to to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody checks, ventilators, face mask and different PPE.

Newsweek reached out to a Romney spokesperson for remark.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) talks to newshounds sooner than heading into the weekly Senate Republican coverage luncheon at the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Romney has been a vocal Trump critic inside of the Republican birthday celebration since he become a senator in 2019. The Utah lawmaker, who used to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, used to be the simplest Republican senator to vote for an editorial of impeachment towards Trump in February. During the impeachment trial, Romney voted for the abuse of energy fee and towards the obstruction of Congress fee.

Eventually, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump 52-48 on the abuse of energy fee and 52-47 on the obstruction of Congress fee, finishing Democrats’ bid to take away the president from workplace.

Romney’s impeachment vote used to be now not the first time the senator has signaled grievance of Trump or damaged together with his fellow Republicans.

Trump and Romney have traded jabs for years, relationship again to 2016. During Trump’s presidential marketing campaign, Romney referred to as the candidate a “phony” and a “fraud.” In reaction, Trump referred to as Romney “one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics.”

The two politicians have reconciled and fallen out once more since then. Trump recommended Romney’s Senate marketing campaign in 2018, however later went on to name for the senator to be got rid of from the GOP caucus.