Meet the Cast of ‘#blackAF,’ Kenya Barris’ F-Bomb-Filled New Netflix Show

What can we find out about Kenya Barris? Well, if you happen to’ve watched any episode of the Emmy-nominated collection black-ish sooner than his departure from ABC in 2018, then you already know what he is succesful of as an acclaimed TV author, manufacturer and artistic extraordinaire. If you may have noticed the 2017 blockbuster Girls Trip, then you might be conscious that he can co-write a sexy nice film, too.

And whilst the campy, family-friendly black-ish has served as a free, fictionalized glimpse into his global as a black kin guy and father elevating well-to-do youngsters in a well-to-do and predominately white community, we do not truly know all that a lot about him.

That will quickly alternate when Barris debuts possibly his maximum unfiltered introduction but: the new collection #blackAF, set to debut on Netflix on Friday at three a.m. ET.

The eight-episode collection follows a type audience are already conversant in: It’s in accordance with his lifestyles as a father-of-six, and appears at his courting together with his biracial spouse and the couple’s untraditional method to marriage, parenting, race and tradition. However, #blackAF is a miles grittier depiction of his global as a Hollywood tastemaker—and possibly the maximum unorthodox dad on the block, using in his orange Ferrari and permitting his youngsters to drop f-bombs freely.

The largest distinction between #blackAF and Barris’ different initiatives is essentially the incontrovertible fact that—for the first time ever—he is starring in the display as a fictionalized model of himself. And the collection’ potty-mouthed, existentially annoyed patriarch, dressed to the nines in Gucci sweatsuits, unreleased Jordans and a gold chain, is a a ways cry other from the buttoned-up dad determine that black-ish enthusiasts are conversant in.

The characters on #blackAF are hugely other than the ones now we have noticed from Barris sooner than, and so they replicate the truth of his exact kin much more intently. Get to understand a little bit bit extra about the solid and characters of Netflix’s #blackAF beneath.

Kenya Barris

Kenya Barris performs a fictionalized model of, effectively, Kenya Barris, a 40-something mastermind at the back of award-winning presentations like black-ish, grown-ish, mixed-ish and America’s Next Top Model. In the writers’ room, he is the head honcho, even if on the display he spends extra time lamenting how demanding his kin is than he does in truth writing the rest. He’s monotone, sarcastic, and really self-involved. Even when he plans a lavish kin holiday to Fiji, which they trip to in a luxurious personal jet, he cannot let a second move through with out making all of it about himself.

“You guys see this? We out here. Big things in these streets. Ok, go f**k myself, I guess,” he says when actually no person praises his efforts as they board the airplane.

He loves his youngsters, however he isn’t the conventional dad. He does not take note their birthdays, and if he has to take over as trainer of his son’s little-league staff, he is truly handiest doing it to one-up the different dads. (And of path he is dressed in booties on the box—he cannot possibility ruining his pricey shoes.)

(L-R) Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones seem on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Gabriel Delerme/Netflix

Joya Barris

Rashida Jones co-stars as Joya, the matriarch of the kin. An author-in-the-making, she’d need me to emphasise the incontrovertible fact that she is a legal professional—even if she stopped training legislation a number of years in the past to take care of the six youngsters she stocks with Kenya. Perhaps now not as materialistic as her husband, she’s now not one to move up the alternative to face out, both. Why deliver some orange slices to little-league practices when you’ll hire out a complete smoothie truck? (Yes, that is anything Joya in truth does.) She adores her youngsters and worries that they do not embody their blackness sufficient, which most likely stems from her personal insecurities about being biracial.

Jones is not any stranger to comedy, even if the door-knocker earrings that Joya wears is lots extra flamboyant than the dressed-down girls she’s portrayed on presentations like Angie Tribeca, Parks and Recreation and The Office.

Drea Barris

Iman Benson seems on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

The display’s narrator is the Barris’ second-oldest daughter, Drea, performed through Iman Benson. #blackAF is shot as a documentary directed through the teenager, who is hoping to make use of the kin video in her software to NYU Film School. She’s possibly the maximum modest of the Barris extended family and does not appear to be just about as thinking about cash as everybody round her. If it have been as much as her, she would’ve filmed the documentary on her Galaxy, if her dad hadn’t dropped a fab $50,000 on digicam apparatus.

Benson’s breakout position was once as Tia on the short-lived ABC collection Uncle Buck. She’s additionally gave the impression on drama collection like Station 19 and Suits.

Chole Barris

Genneya Walton seems on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

Genneya Walton performs the eldest of the Barris youngsters. Although she is these days in movie faculty, her center’s now not in it. It’s one of the many stuff that she clashes together with her father about—in conjunction with her boyfriend, who is simply too great and too meta for Kenya’s liking, and her red hair.

Before touchdown a task on #blackAF, Walton was once very best recognized for her position on the teenager collection Project Mc².

Izzy Barris

(L-R) Kenya Barris and Scarlet Spencer seem on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

Played through Scarlet Spencer, Izzy is the 3rd kid. Kenya’s sarcasm indisputably trickled right down to his youngest and maximum angst-ridden kid, who spends a lot of her time ignoring her kin. (She prefers her noise-canceling headphones over their consistent bickering.) When she does discuss regardless that, it is typically relating to her plans for global domination.

#blackAF will mark Spencer’s moment rendezvous with Netflix. She in the past gave the impression in the streaming carrier’s function movie, Bright, starring Will Smith.

Papa Barris

Justin Claiborne seems on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Gabriel Delerme/Netflix

Justin Claiborne performs the adorable and sweet-natured Papa. His siblings (and his oldsters) tease him for being “soft,” however he is simply delicate and in track together with his emotions. Who would not cry when the complete magnificence forgets to hope you a contented birthday after consuming the cupcakes your mother introduced in for the birthday celebration? Definitely the maximum wary of the Barris youngsters, he proves himself to be harder than everybody thinks all the way through an epic kin holiday when he will get the brilliant thought to set a stolen golf-cart on hearth. (Long tale.)

This is Claiborne’s first large position. He’s had minor portions in Marlon and black-ish.

Kam Barris

Ravi Cabot-Conyers seems in “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

Ravi Cabot-Conyers is Kam, the 5th Barris child. Mischief turns out to apply him in all places he is going, and his siblings regularly accuse him of being a recurring liar even supposing, in some circumstances, he is completely correct about his unusual claims—like, for example, when he tells Drea {that a} instructor named Ms. Lady fell out of a development. It’s similar to a large sister to suppose he was once handiest seeking to get out of going to college.

#blackAF will mark Cabot-Conyers’ first large position, following appearances in the 2019 motion pictures Justine and Ode to Joy.

Brooklyn Barris

Richard Gardenhire Jr. seems in “#blackAF.” The new Netflix collection releases on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

Richard Gardenhire Jr. performs the cute child Barris, who does a perfect process of telling his oldsters when he is used the rest room. “Mommy, I s**t myself!” he says proudly in his first scene. It’s additionally price citing he is “the only likable Barris” in the kin, in step with Drea.

This is Gardenhire’s first position.