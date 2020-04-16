Kurt Angle, Other WWE Stars Furloughed From Coronavirus Impact, WWE Fans Sound Off

Kurt Angle received an Olympic gold medal in wrestling on the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta. And over the following 10 years, he become some of the greatest names within the wrestling business. He both drew excessive reward or heavy discontent from lovers of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Wednesday, Angle used to be one in every of just about two dozen stars furloughed by way of the WWE as a result of monetary problems created by way of the COVID-19 disaster, sometimes called the coronavirus pandemic.

Angle on Twitter thanked “WWE Universe” for his tenure, calling its fans “the best fans in the world.”

I sought after 2 say thanks to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new pals and had the chance to paintings with such a lot of proficient folks. To the Superstars, proceed to entertain the WWE Universe in addition to you in all probability can. Theyâre the most productive lovers on this planet. #itstrue

— Kurt Angle (@ActualKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Other high-profile names launched Wednesday come with:

Former tag staff champions Karl Anderson and Luke GallowsFormer U.S. champion RusevFormer intercontinental champion Zach RyderFormer cruiserweight champion Lio RushVeteran referee Mike Chioda

Chioda have been with the corporate for greater than 20 years, and he used to be the longest-tenured referee in historical past for the corporate.

Kurt Angle all the way through Spike TV’s “Scream Awards 2006” – Red Carpet at Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.

Photo by way of Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Here’s the entire listing of athletes and personalities let cross:

Kurt AngleKarl Anderson (Chad Allegra)Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)Drake Maverick (James Curtin)Mike ChiodaRusev (Miroslav Barnyashev)Lio Rush (Lionel Green)Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)Heath Slater (Heath Miller)Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona)No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela)Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)EC3 (Michael Hutter)Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe)Primo (Edwin Colon)Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves)Rowan (Joseph Ruud)Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett)Maria KanellisDeonna PurrazzoAleksandar Jaksic

Fans started sounding off on Twitter as soon as the announcement of WWE furloughs hit the scoop waves, and listed here are one of the most issues they needed to say:

Vince McMahonâs ultimate 7 days:

– XFL is going bankrupt

– cuts a ton of wrestl… sports activities entertainers

– donates $18.five mill to the trump marketing campaign

– a document presentations he most probably coated up a homicide

– named an financial marketing consultant to trump

– WWE named an very important carrier in Florida#WWEReleases %.twitter.com/fhst4oyOfv

— Paul Little ð® (@ItsPaulLittle) April 15, 2020

This is an excessively unhappy day for WWE….THAT TOTALLY COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED. Such a disgrace that the McMahon circle of relatives and sure wrestlers that experience 4-10 million buck contracts truly, in reality, in truth donât care about whatâs taking place to their workers and cohorts. ð #WWEReleases

— ð·Chris Sinisterð· #ImwithAEWð§¨ (@ChrisSinister86) April 15, 2020

It’s a disgrace to look all of the @WWE releases lately. What makes it even worse is that they would most often have their justifiable share of choices to paintings in other places. But given the present state of the arena, that isn’t truly the case. And we do not know when it is going to exchange.#WWEReleases

— Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) April 15, 2020

The coronavirus used to be first detected in Wuhan, China all the way through overdue 2019, and by way of April 15, greater than 2 million folks international have examined sure for the virus, and there were greater than 134,000 deaths all over the world.

In the United States, there were greater than 640,000 circumstances—probably the most by way of any nation. The U.S. has greater than 28,000 deaths to this point, which additionally leads all international locations.

Major sports activities leagues in America started shutting down, one-by-one, beginning when the NBA indefinitely postponed its common season and next playoffs on March 11 after a participant from the Utah Jazz examined sure for COVID-19, sometimes called coronavirus.

One day later, the NHL suspended its season, Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring coaching and behind schedule opening its season, and the NCAA canceled its males’s and girls’s basketball tournaments. The NCAA additionally canceled championships for all spring sports activities, together with baseball, softball, lacrosse and observe.

The WWE introduced it might proceed maintaining occasions prior to empty arenas, together with its wildly-popular WrestleMania, which happened over a two-night length two weekends in the past.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump introduced that the rustic had to reopen sports activities in America, and he named WWE proprietor Vince McMahon as some of the sports activities homeowners/commissioners he would seek the advice of all the way through the disaster.

Just ultimate week, McMahon disbanded his XFL.