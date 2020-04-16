Italy earthquake – Coronavirus ravaged region hit by 4.7 magnitude tremors
Italy earthquake – Coronavirus ravaged region hit by 4.7 magnitude tremors

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

AN earthquake rocked Northern Italy these days.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck as regards to the skin close to Coli, 30 miles east of Genoa within the region worst hit via the coronavirus outbreak.

It was once recorded at 11.42am native time.

Tremors have been reportedly felt as some distance away as Switzerland, Austria, France and Leichtenstein.

More to observe…

