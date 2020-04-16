Italy earthquake – Coronavirus ravaged region hit by 4.7 magnitude tremors





AN earthquake rocked Northern Italy these days.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck as regards to the skin close to Coli, 30 miles east of Genoa within the region worst hit via the coronavirus outbreak.

It was once recorded at 11.42am native time.

Tremors have been reportedly felt as some distance away as Switzerland, Austria, France and Leichtenstein.

More to observe…

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most productive superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping footage and must-see video.

Download our improbable, new and progressed loose App for the most productive ever Sun Online enjoy. For iPhone click on right here, for Android click on right here.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun and observe us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link