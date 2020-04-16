Hedwig and The Voyeur Come to the ‘Wicked Little Town’

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17, titled “Wicked Little Town,” was once quite of a back-to-basics episode for The CW display. After 16 episodes of cult brainwashing, elite secret societies, and a longer homicide thriller that grew to become out no longer to be a homicide in the end, the episode felt extra grounded and returned the display again to highschool drama.

Of direction, it’s only back-to-basics by way of Riverdale requirements. As such one personality continues to be coping with a degenerative sickness whilst everybody else is being terrorised by way of a personality Jughead (performed by way of Cole Sprouse) has dubbed “The Voyeur.” In the sequence’ newest thriller (which in standard Riverdale style references vintage motion pictures like Caché and Lost Highway), the forged are receiving VHS tapes from somebody who’s recording their properties. And no, the display won’t provide an explanation for why everybody in Riverdale nonetheless has a VHS participant in 2020.

These videotapes had gave the impression in previous episodes, however The Voyeur is again in complete power in Season 4, Episode 17. Their id was once most probably going to be printed at the finish of Season 4, however now that the display has been compelled to close up manufacturing early due to coronavirus, we may no longer in finding out who’s sending the tapes till Season 5.

The Voyeur’s VHS bookended the episode, which ended with Jug looking at a tape that includes a pantomime model of his personal near-death enjoy, however maximum of “Wicked Little Town” noticed the forged participating of their newest musical episode.

‘Riverdale’ Season 4, Episode 17 paid tribute to musical ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

The primary plot of the episode noticed the forged acting songs from the cult musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. After Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) banned Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) from acting a tune from the musical at the selection display, each act in the display determined they had been going to carry out songs from Hedwig in unity. After Honey cancelled the display, the episode ended with everybody functioning at La Bonne Nuit.

Of direction, the forged carried out the tamer songs from the Tony-winning musical. While enthusiasts were given songs like “Wig in a Box,” “The Origin of Love” and the titular “Wicked Little Town,” there was once no signal of “Angry Inch,” Hedwig’s tune about her botched gender reassignment surgical treatment. Mr. Honey will have had some extent about that one being beside the point for a highschool skill display.

While the pupils of Riverdale High carried out the songs, the sequence began to arrange the plot issues that can unquestionably play out over the remainder of Season 4 and Season 5. While rehearsing “The Origin of Love,” as an example, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) shared some other kiss. Whereas remaining time they embraced it was once a part of the plot to pretend Jughead’s demise, this time it appeared to be for actual. This means that Riverdale has a large love sq. coming that can take a look at Archie’s dating with Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty’s with Jughead.

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 additionally gave Archie Comics enthusiasts one thing they’ve been looking ahead to years for—the formation of the band The Archies. They made their efficiency debut at La Bonne Nuit and then by hook or by crook on the roof of Pop’s, however this isn’t the remaining time we will be able to see them. According to interviews with display boss Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, Season Four was once main up to a large combat of the bands that includes The Archies, however this may increasingly now most probably be a part of Season 5.

Elsewhere in the episode, Veronica’s father Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) sickness continues to worsen. The episode noticed him have nasty fall, and he was once just about overwhelmed by way of his personal weights after slipping in the fitness center, despite the fact that fortunately Archie was once there to forestall him getting injured. With Hiram getting worse, and Veronica’s mom actress Marisol Nichols showed to be leaving the display, lets really well see Ronnie get started Season Five as an orphan.

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 is streaming on The CW website online and app in the U.S. and on Netflix across the world.