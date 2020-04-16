Elizabeth Warren Says She Would Accept Vice President Role if Asked by Biden

Senator Elizabeth Warren says she would settle for an be offering to turn into the working mate of former Vice President Joe Biden if requested.

Warren counseled her former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday morning. During an look on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show later that night time, she published that she can be keen turn into a candidate for vice chairman by becoming a member of Biden’s price tag.

“If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?” requested Maddow.

Warren spoke back with a one-word resolution, “Yes.”

Warren additionally spoke at duration in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic all over the interview. She mentioned Biden would take care of the well being disaster smartly, praising him for being “steady” and “prepared,” whilst contrasting his qualities with what she believes are the ones of President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden is going to be an excellent president because he’s fundamentally a good man,” Warren mentioned. “He is prepared for an emergency, he will fight for every human being and most of all, he is a person who has empathy.”

“Think what this means at this moment,” she endured. “Donald Trump measures everything in this crisis and before in terms of what it means to Donald Trump… that’s why we’re in so much trouble right now.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren and previous Vice President Joe Biden take part in a Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

Joe Raedle/Getty

This is a creating tale and will probably be up to date with additional information.