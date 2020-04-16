Coronavirus: EasyJet losses could hit £380m after jets grounded

Image copyright

EasyJet expects to record a lack of as much as £380m for the primary part of its monetary yr after grounding its complete fleet as a result of coronavirus.

The airline will incur vital gas prices as it has already purchased jet gas for its planes, and not using a sure bet of when they are going to fly once more.

EasyJet’s leader government, Johan Lundgren, stated the airline have been appearing smartly prior to the outbreak.

But the corporate now faces “significant increases in disruption costs”.

EasyJet forecasts that pre-tax losses for the six months to the top of March will succeed in between £360m and £380m, principally as a result of gas prices.

The airline stated: “At this level, given the extent of persevered uncertainty, it’s not imaginable to supply monetary steering for the rest of the monetary yr.

“However, we proceed to take each and every step important to cut back price, preserve money burn, strengthen liquidity, offer protection to the trade and make sure it’s best situated for a go back to flying.”