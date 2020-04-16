Coronavirus: Amazon shuts French warehouses after court ruling

Image copyright

Amazon goes to briefly shut its six warehouses in France after a court ordered it to forestall all however major deliveries.

An interior file despatched to unions on Wednesday mentioned the closures would final from Thursday till a minimum of 20 April.

It added that it’ll use a state partial-unemployment scheme to pay the 10,000 employees hired on the warehouses, Reuters reported.

The corporate have been taken to court by way of a gaggle of French industry unions.

On Tuesday a court in Nanterre ordered Amazon to restrict deliveries to permit a radical inspection into whether or not it was once taking good enough precautions to give protection to its team of workers.

The court mentioned Amazon had “failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers”. The corporate may have been fined €1m ($1.1m; £0.87m) in keeping with day if it had did not comply.

In a commentary launched after the ruling, Amazon mentioned: “We’re puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees.”

The corporate added that it could attraction in opposition to the verdict.

In the interior file despatched to unions on Wednesday, it added: “The company is forced to suspend all production activities in all of its distribution centres in order to assess the inherent risks in the Covid-19 epidemic and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its employees.”

What have been the allegations in opposition to Amazon?

Amazon has skilled a surge in on-line orders globally because of the coronavirus pandemic – resulting in higher scrutiny of its remedy of employees.

In France, labour inspectors had prior to now ordered Amazon to enhance operating stipulations at 5 of its websites.

A felony criticism was once filed in opposition to the corporate’s French subsidiary by way of a gaggle of industry unions within the nation, which claimed that greater than 100 employees have been being pressured to paintings in shut proximity to each other.

Some of them known as for the whole closure of the corporate’s trade in France. Failing that, they’d requested for stricter restrictions on what sort of deliveries it would perform.

Last month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned Amazon was once placing “unacceptable” drive on its employees by way of refusing to pay them in the event that they didn’t cross into paintings.

And previous in March, a number of hundred Amazon employees in France held a walk-out in protest in opposition to the corporate.

Unions argued that Amazon delivers only a few groceries, whilst lots of its deliveries are non-essential.

Richard Vives, from the CAT union, advised Reuters final month: “We feel really unsafe and I’ve got colleagues who are coming to work feeling fearful.”

Amazon has many times denied claims it’s not taking enough measures to give protection to its team of workers.

It says it has introduced in stricter cleansing protocols and has ensured that “employees can keep the necessary distance from one another”.

It has additionally mentioned it’ll introduce temperature exams and face mask for team of workers in any respect of its US and European warehouses.

Media captionA BBC document from 2019 about Amazon employees soliciting for recognize