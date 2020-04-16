CEO Secrets: How do you sell your snacks when no-one’s going to the stores?
Livia’s has been promoting its gluten-free ‘wholesome snacks’ via UK supermarkets for the previous 5 years. They’re most often purchased through place of job staff at lunchtime. But now that such a lot of persons are running from house, how can the company take care of its gross sales?
Livia’s CEO Olivia Wollenberg explains.
Video through Jeremy Howell.