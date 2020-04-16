News 

CEO Secrets: How do you sell your snacks when no-one’s going to the stores?

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Livia’s has been promoting its gluten-free ‘wholesome snacks’ via UK supermarkets for the previous 5 years. They’re most often purchased through place of job staff at lunchtime. But now that such a lot of persons are running from house, how can the company take care of its gross sales?

Livia’s CEO Olivia Wollenberg explains.

Video through Jeremy Howell.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Future Scope of Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2026 | IBM Corporation (US), Patientory (US), Factom (US), Proof.Work (UK)

Alex Jones 0

Examining the effects of Brexit on a Worthing pharmaceutical firm

Allen Becker 0
Jakarta flood 2020

Jakarta flood 2020 sees Indonesia capital inundated after report rainfall inflicting dozens of deaths and seek for lacking these days

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *