Big Ed’s Girlfriend Rosemarie Didn’t Get Engaged To A Woman After ’90 Day’, She Says

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days big name Rosemarie simply shot down rumors that she were given engaged to a lady after filming the display. The fact big name defined the claims are false after enthusiasts went loopy with hypothesis.

Rosemarie addressed the rumors in an Instagram remark. “The rumor that I’m engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE #stopthelies,” she wrote, as recorded by means of this Reddit publish.

While Rosemarie is relationship Big Ed, an American guy, at the season of Before The 90 Days, there is hypothesis Rosemarie is already engaged to anyone else. With the season lately airing, there is no solution to inform evidently if the pair are nonetheless in combination.

The closest factor to affirmation of a break up is the photograph that sparked the rumors of Rosemarie’s conceivable engagement. A photograph of Rosemarie with what seems to be an engagement ring on her finger, with an individual named Ejhay, has been circling the web. Fans expressed confusion as to what gender Ejhay identifies with, and that appeared to spark the claims that Rosemarie is engaged to a lady.

There’s further gas to that fireplace, in keeping with Screenrant. A few people who find themselves buddies with Rosemarie on social media it appears mentioned she’s a member of a few LGBTQ teams on Facebook. Still, in keeping with Rosemarie, she’s no longer relationship, or engaged to, a girl.

Rosemarie and Ed are featured on ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 4.

TLC

Fans appear to need Rosemarie’s courting with Big Ed to collapse after a couple of super-awkward moments at the fact relationship display. Most notoriously, Ed attempted to persuade Rosemarie to shave her legs. The couple is regarded as extraordinary throughout by means of audience who’ve the prospective to damage the web simply by speaking concerning the pair.

The pair have already gotten into a couple of arguments, together with Big Ed’s worry that Rosemarie is simplest relationship him for his cash. Early within the season, the pair went buying groceries and Rosemarie looked as if it would spend Ed’s cash carelessly. This appeared to frustrate him. In addition, Rosemarie’s sister reached out to Ed at once in an try to ask him to fund her retail retailer.

One of the largest problems for the couple might be that Rosemarie desires extra kids and Ed does not. Before even assembly in particular person, Ed attempted to determine how he’d inform Rosemarie he desires to get a vasectomy.

To actually know what is going on with Rosemarie and Ed in real-time, enthusiasts must wait till the tip of the season.