All the Performers and Songs in the ABC Special

Disney has been the soundtrack to the shelter-in-place generation for lots of households, who’ve occupied babies through taking part in Frozen 2 and the remainder of the Disney+ catalogue on repeat.

ABC needs to carry extra musical magic for your family with The Disney Family Singalong, an all-star selection match that sees celebrities and their households making a song classics from their houses.

Among the celebrities collaborating are Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Darren Criss, appearing songs from Hercules, The Lion King, Cinderella and The Jungle Book. Numerous different stars will give renditions of songs they carried out in Disney films. Donny Osmond returns for “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” from Mulan, whilst Auliʻi Cravalho returns as Moana for “How Far I’ll Go.”

The particular will air at eight p.m. ET on ABC, and shall be to be had to observe on-line on the ABC site and app after first airing. The particular may just additionally practice earlier Disney/ABC tie-ins like The Little Mermaid Live and come to Disney+ in the long run, although no unencumber date has been introduced but.

Auliʻi Cravalho will carry out “How Far I’ll Go,” a music she initially sang in ‘Moana’

Disney

The Disney Family Singalong line-up

A vocal warm-up through Kristin Chenoweth”A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” (from Cinderella) – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé”A Spoonful of Sugar” (from Mary Poppins) – Little Big Town”Be Our Guest” (from Beauty and the Beast) – Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough”Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (from The Lion King) – Christina Aguilera”Colors of the Wind” (from Pocahontas) – Tori Kelly”Do You Want to Build a Snowman” (from Frozen) – Thomas Rhett”Friend Like Me” (from Aladdin) – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin”Gaston” (from Beauty and the Beast) – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken”How Far I’ll Go” (from Moana) – Auliʻi Cravalho”I Won’t Say I’m In Love” (from Hercules) – Ariana Grande”I Wan’na Be Like You” (from The Jungle Book) – Darren Criss”I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” (from Mulan) – Donny Osmond”It’s a Small World” (from the It’s A Small World Disneyland journey) – John Stamos”Let It Go” (from Frozen) – Amber Riley”The Bare Necessities” (from The Jungle Book) – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner”We’re All In This Together” (from High School Musical) — Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and different forged participants from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zombies”Under The Sea” (from The Little Mermaid) – Jordan Fisher”You’ve Got a Friend In Me” (from Toy Story) – Josh Groban

