Woman, 46, wakes up in a body bag at Paraguay funeral home after doctors believed she was dead





A WOMAN was declared dead most effective to then wake up in a body bag after being taken to a funeral home.

Gladys Rodriguez de Duarte was presumed dead at a personal health center in Coronel Oviedo, Paraguay.

Funeral home staff spotted the 46-year-old was nonetheless alive whilst she was mendacity in the morgue, reviews Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color.

She is now being handled in extensive care the place she is described as being in a “delicate but stable” situation.

Gladys – a most cancers affected person – was taken to the San Fernando health center at 9.30am on Saturday with blood drive issues.

She was reportedly handled by way of Dr Heriberto Vera, who then at 11.20am declared that she was dead.

The circle of relatives had been passed a loss of life certificates which gave her most cancers as the reason for loss of life.

Undertakers from the Duarte e Hijos funeral home then got here and picked up what they presumed to be a corpse.

And after they returned to the parlour, they realised Gladys was in reality nonetheless alive, consistent with a police file.

Gladys’ husband Maximino Duarte Ferreira has reportedly filed a grievance towards the physician.

He claimed the medic not sought after to regard her, so determined to claim her dead.

Gladys is now present process remedy in extensive care in a clinic after first being taken from the morgue to the Institute of Social Security.

Dr Catalino Fabio stated she stays in a strong situation in clinic after her ordeal.

Prosecutors have opened a case towards the physician who declared the lady dead.

Paraguayan tv community TV Aire reviews Gladys’ daughter Sandra has slammed the physician.

She stated: “We relied on him, that’s why we went there.

“But they disconnected her and handed her off to the funeral home.”

‘LIKE AN ANIMAL’

Sandra added: “He assumed she was dead and passed her bare to me like an animal together with her loss of life certificates.

“He didn’t even revive her.”

Dr Fabio stated: “According to Dr Vera she had no pulse at round 11am final Saturday and the lungs had been not lively.

“He tried to revive her, but it was unsuccessful.”

The medic urged Gladys will have suffered catalepsy – a situation the place the body seizes up and slows down purposes like respiring.

Reportedly probably the most prosecutors in the case has needed to step down because it emerged she was married to Dr Vera.

It comes after reviews of a “miracle man” final 12 months who died for 21 mins earlier than coming again to existence in a morgue.

A in the meantime a lady declared dead after a crash was discovered to be alive in a morgue refrigerator when medics noticed her respiring in 2018.









