Why Did CBS Cancel the Series and When Will It End?

God Friended Me would possibly not have had sufficient pals at CBS, which cancelled the display after two seasons. The tale of tech professional Miles Finer (performed through Brandon Michael Hall) shall be tied up with a two-hour season finale, because of air on CBS this month.

Why did CBS cancel God Friended Me?

In a observation, CBS and Warner Bros. Television stated of the cancelation: “We’re extraordinarily happy with the distinctive idea and uplifting tales God Friended Me has advised over the previous two seasons. We thank the sensible forged, writers, manufacturing staff and workforce for a display that stirred considerate dialog about religion, lifestyles and happiness, and made audience really feel excellent at the finish of each and every episode.

“The inventive staff at the back of the display has one closing ‘good friend advice’ in thoughts, in addition to an finishing we are hoping brings a pleasing conclusion to Miles’ adventure on the lookout for the God Account.”

‘God Friended Me’ won’t get a Season three after the display used to be canceled through CBS

CBS

Though The Eye community didn’t divulge their causes for axing the collection, the display did see a noticeable dip in audience in its 2nd season. According to TVSeriesFinale, God Friended Me is recently the 12th most-watched scripted collection of NBC, with audience down 26 p.c in the key 18-49 demographic and down 20 p.c typically viewing figures.

TVLine, alternatively, famous every other conceivable explanation why for the collection’ cancelation. Out of all CBS’ scripted techniques, God Friended Me has the smallest achieve in audience from DVR playback.

Writing on Twitter when the information broke, the God Friended Me Writers account stated: “The word is out. So many feelings! Thanks to all of you who’ve been on the journey with us!”

When will the God Friended Me collection finale air?

The ultimate two episodes of the display are airing on the identical evening to offer the display a longer finale. God Friended Me Season 2, Episodes 21 and 22 will air on April 26, starting at eight p.m. ET The finale will then be to be had to look at on-line on the CBS web page and app in a while after the episodes air.

While different presentations have needed to maintain manufacturing shutdowns and shortened seasons on account of the coronavirus, God Friended Me ended manufacturing simply as filming used to be completing on its 2nd season, which means that the display must be capable to come to an lead to the means that the writers meant. The synopses for the ultimate episodes have no longer been launched but.

God Friended Me Season 2 airs Sundays at eight p.m. ET on CBS.