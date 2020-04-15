Wednesday Jackpot is $22 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/15/20 is $22 million. The Wednesday evening drawing will likely be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer when you grasp the successful numbers. Tonight’s 04/15/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $22 million, with a money choice of $17.7 million. The jackpot may just build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in step with officers.

The successful numbers on Saturday (04/11/20) for the $20 million Powerball jackpot have been: 22-29-30-42-47 with a Powerball of 17. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Saturday, nor used to be there a price ticket offered that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the crimson Powerball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million.

The ultimate successful price ticket offered used to be bought in New Jersey for the 04/08/20 jackpot price $190 million. Normally, the sport would reset to a $40 million minimal, however the present COVID-19 pandemic compelled Powerball officers to chop the minimal jackpot in part, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot that used to be $20 million.

A Power Play price ticket bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.

The earlier grand prize gained used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan. The grand prize winner earlier than that used to be on 01/29/20. That price ticket used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million.

The ultimate grand prize successful price ticket earlier than that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions earlier than the Bonita Springs price ticket used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—in step with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the reputable Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $20 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any possible previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all over the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Wednesday evening we will be able to put up the Powerball 04/15/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico