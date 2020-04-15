Trump Relection Campaign Asks for 10,000 Donations to Help President ‘Hold China Accountable for Their Lies’

President Donald Trump’s reelection marketing campaign despatched doable donors an e-mail on Tuesday that promised their cash can be used to “hold China accountable” for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has more and more centered blame on China for the pandemic amid grievance that his personal movements could have helped the virus ravage the U.S. on a scale more than any place else on this planet. The marketing campaign cited the Chinese govt’s early efforts to quilt up wisdom of the virus.

“China has been lying and doing everything they can to cover up the spread of COVID-19 in their country. It’s absolutely disgraceful and we can’t stand by and do nothing,” the e-mail reads. “President Trump has always been tough on China, but he can’t hold them accountable on his own.”

President Donald Trump meets with well being care executives within the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 14, 2020.

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty

The Chinese govt did paintings to suppress details about the virus when it first emerged in past due December, in accordance to a large number of scientific professionals who tried to act as whistleblowers. Although Trump has claimed that he was once blind to the location early on, the scoop was once first reported publicly in early January.

The e-mail means that marketing campaign contributions will fund an effort to punish China, even though it’s unclear how donating to the president’s political marketing campaign would at once impact China.

“He is calling on YOU to stand with him and hold China accountable for their lies and deceptions during the Coronavirus pandemic,” the e-mail continues. “Our goal is to get 10,000 donations by 11:59 PM TONIGHT to give President Trump the necessary funds to hold China accountable.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Trump’s statements about China and the pandemic have modified through the years. When the virus first become public in January, he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his dealing with of the disaster.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” Trump tweeted on January 24. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

China has been operating very arduous to comprise the Coronavirus. The United States a great deal appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all figure out smartly. In explicit, on behalf of the American People, I would like to thank President Xi!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Trump persisted to make statements in enhance of China and Xi’s dealing with of the virus till past due February, when the location within the U.S. started to escalate. In March, the president and his allies ramped up grievance of the rustic and Trump started referring to the virus the usage of phrases akin to “the China virus” or “the Wuhan virus.”

During Tuesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing on the White House, the president minimize investment for the World Health Organization, which he has referred to as “China-centric,” pronouncing the group had now not accomplished it is “basic duty” via failing to prevent the virus from spreading past China.