Tornadoes hit various states as extreme weather outbreak on Easter in South

On Sunday, more than a dozen verified tornadoes hit from Texas to Mississippi because of severe weather outbreak, damaging most of the homes.

National Weather Service executives said thirteen verified tornadoes had shown up in Mississippi and Louisiana. The NWS declared previously about at least two confirmed tornadoes hitting Texas. The tornadoes outlines damaging various neighborhoods following the storm progressed through directly on Sunday before noon.

The National Weather Service had announced a tornado extremity for Monroe and the nearby neighborhood before noon while confirming it as a “damaging” tornado striking the region.

As reported by NWS, about 20 homes in one community-supported from damages. However, at the Monroe Regional Airport, various planes and hangers seriously damaged. City administrators’ mentioned extra destruction noted in one of the office buildings at the airport compound.

Images from the city showing destruction at the airport, in addition to the overturning of many aircraft. There was the cancellation of flights for removing debris from the runways at the Monroe airport for further notice by Mayor Jamie Mayo. Many other photos from the city disclosed toppled power lines in many places.

The tornado that hit Monroe is a segment of a strong storm structure influencing the Easter holiday due to heavy rain and hail.