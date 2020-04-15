Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed As Trump Requires U.S. Treasury to Print His Name on Them

Late Monday night time, the U.S. Treasury Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to print President Donald Trump’s identify on the stimulus exams it’s sending to tens of millions of Americans national, stories The Washington Post.

The Treasury Department’s order may just reason the exams to be behind schedule by way of a number of days or longer, senior company officers advised the newsletter.

The remarkable determination will mark the primary time in historical past {that a} president’s identify has ever gave the impression on an IRS disbursement. Usually, presidents’ names do not seem on exams issued by way of the Treasury Department so as to stay such bills non-partisan.

His identify will seem on the memo line showing left facet of the stimulus test.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks throughout a marketing campaign rally on the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Isaac Brekken/Getty

Administration officers who spoke anonymously as a result of they were not licensed to publicly talk about the subject stated that Trump had at the start requested Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to permit him to officially signal the exams, however the president is not legally licensed to accomplish that.