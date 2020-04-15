Spirit Airlines Is Flying More Than 1,300 Stranded Americans Back to the U.S.

Spirit Airlines is flying greater than 1000 Americans again to the U.S. aboard its humanitarian flights throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will commute to the U.S. from Colombia, Panama, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Aruba and can shipping American voters left stranded as a result of flight restrictions imposed throughout the outbreak.

The airline began humanitarian flights at the starting of April, however on Wednesday it mentioned it’s flying 1,300 stranded Americans again to the U.S.

“@SpiritAirlines says its bringing 1300+ stranded Americans back home from Colombia, Panama, Haiti, Aruba, the Dominican Republic & Honduras. Spirit has flown 6 flights, 2 today, & 6 more planned by 4/23,” wrote CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave on Twitter.

Spirit Airlines additionally posted a variety of footage and movies to its Twitter account, appearing Americans returning house.

“We’re proud to have helped nearly 1,000 guests return back home to their families and loved ones after several weeks of uncertainty. In partnership with government officials in the U.S., Latin America & the Caribbean, we’ve organized flights from Colombia, Panama, Aruba & Haiti,” the airline tweeted on Monday.

“We are committed to supporting more guests during these difficult times with additional flights planned in the coming days. We thank our Team Members and local partners who have worked endlessly to make this happen. We will remain #SpiritStrong for each other and for our guests,” Spirit wrote in a tweet appearing a airplane riding into an airport whilst employees dangle up an American flag.

In every other tweet, the airline wrote: “Today’s humanitarian flights will help bring people to and from the U.S. and Colombia and Aruba, several hundred people who will be reunited with their loved ones. We thank our Team Members and local partners who have worked endlessly to make this happen. #SpiritStrong.”

Spirit Airlines CEO and president Ted Christie mentioned, “I sincerely thank our Spirit family, our airport partners and our government officials for working with us to reunite people around the Americas with their families,” in accordance to CBS Miami.

Throughout the pandemic, social distancing has turn into one in every of the maximum essential measures to prevent the virus’ unfold, and Spirit Airlines has considered techniques to put in force those measures on its humanitarian flights, equivalent to blockading the heart seat in each and every row. The airline will even practice tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist be sure the protection of all passengers.

The novel coronavirus, which reasons the breathing illness COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, continues to unfold throughout the globe, with the U.S. now the pandemic’s epicenter. According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, there are over 614,000 instances in the U.S. and no less than 27,085 deaths.