Second Chinese city bans people eating dogs and cats in the wake of coronavirus outrage over country’s meat dishes







MORE Chinese towns are banning eating dogs and cats via new rules which are being enforced in the wake of coronavirus.

The 1.7 million-strong city of Zhuhai, close to Macau and Hong Kong, has turn out to be the 2nd Chinese city to legally magnificence dogs as “companion animals” as an alternative of meat in line with govt proposals.

The legislation will come into power May 1 for each Zhuhai and neighbouring Shenzhen – the first city to outlaw pets as meals, in the southern province of Guangdong.

According to the new legislation, offenders will face a advantageous of as much as 20 instances the worth of the meat.

The transfer is a part of a much broader ban on the business of wild animals in Zhuhai to make sure meals protection in reaction to the coronavirus disaster.

The coastal city may even prevent the sale of unique meat in any respect eating places, lodges and farms.

Only the animals formally indexed as farm animals or poultry may also be bred, raised, traded and transported for business functions in China, in keeping with China’s Animal Husbandry Law.

Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs excluded dogs from livestock in a drafted directive.

The authority mentioned it recognises dogs as “companion animals” which are “not suitable” to be controlled as farm animals in the record launched on April 8.

This may just with a bit of luck save round 10 million dogs which are killed for his or her meat once a year in China.

While maximum people in China don’t consume dogs and cats, the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival this is held once a year in June, has brought about a global outcry from animal rights organisations and has been slammed by means of celebs together with Ricky Gervais.

The traumatic pageant sees 1000’s of dogs cruelly killed, skinned and cooked with blow-torches prior to being eaten by means of the locals.

Supervisor of the criminal affairs committee of the Standing Committee of People’s Congress of Zhuhai Municipality, Yong Ling, mentioned the day past that lawmakers will have to adhere to the nation’s Directory of Genetic Resources of Livestock and Poultry to make a decision what sorts of meat is criminal to be traded and eaten.

Yong mentioned that as a result of dogs and cats weren’t incorporated a drafted model of the listing, the city determined to forbid their intake.

CORONAVIRUS AND SARS

Scientists consider that the novel coronavirus was once handed to people from wild animals bought as meals in a marketplace in Wuhan, China.

Coronavirus has formally claimed the lives of over 130,000 people and has inflamed over 2 million international since December, alternatively the true toll is assumed to be a ways upper.

China’s closing primary well being disaster, the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003, was once additionally related to the intake of wild animals.

The SARS virus killed 775 people globally and was once later discovered in civets, a small cat-like mammal, bought in markets in Guangdong.

Animal welfare organisations have expressed their strengthen for the puppy meat ban in Zhuhai.

Wendy Higgins, a spokesperson of Humane Society International, mentioned it was once “thrilling news for all those in China and around the world who have campaigned for so long to end this brutal trade.”

She informed MailOnline: “Coming so soon after Shenzhen’s ban and the government’s historic statement classifying dogs as pets, we hope this is the start of a domino effect of progressive legislation across China with other cities following suit.”

She added: “So now it would seem that in the absence of a national ban, cities are taking matters into their own hands and reflecting the mood of the people.”

Shenzhen introduced it’ll ban its citizens from eating canine and cat meat on April 1 after passing a drafted legislation the day prior to. The city has round 13 million citizens and borders Hong Kong.

