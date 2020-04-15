‘Riverdale’ Returns With ‘Hedwig’ Musical Episode

After a month away, Riverdale returns to air its ultimate episodes of Season 4. The first of those will probably be a musical episode titled “Wicked Little Town,” because of be launched on The CW this week and on Netflix in a while after.

Where earlier years have noticed Archie Andrews (performed through KJ Apa) and costars carry out songs from musical model of Carrie and Heathers, this yr the group will take on numbers from the cult film Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Season 4, Episode 17.

What is the discharge date of Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17?

“Wicked Little Town” is because of air on The CW on Wednesday, April 15. The episode will air in Riverdale’s same old time slot of Eight p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

For American enthusiasts preferring to observe Riverdale on-line, Season 4, Episode 17 will probably be to be had to flow on The CW web page and app in a while after the episode airs. Also to be had are the former 5 episodes of the display for individuals who need to atone for precisely what came about to Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

Internationally, Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 will air on Netflix from Thursday, April 16 from 8:01 a.m. BST. Also to be had at the streaming carrier are all earlier episodes of Riverdale, together with all of Season Four up to now.

‘Riverdale’ Season 4, Episode 17 sees the solid put their distinctive spin of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

The CW

What will occur in Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17?

The legitimate synopsis for “Wicked Little Town” reads: “When Mr. Honey forbids Kevin from performing a musical number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, he and the gang rally against their principal by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical.”

For audience now not aware of the musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a Tony-winning play that turned into a 2001 film starring John Cameron Mitchell as a transgender East German rock big name who has botched gender reassignment surgical treatment.

According to an interview between Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Decider, the episode took place after the Hedwig composer reached out to the display. He mentioned: “Stephen Trask…reached out to my office and said, Stephen’s a huge fan of the show, he’d love to compose music for the show…and then in the room we were like, ‘guys, should we do Hedwig?'”

However, reasonably than have the solid of Riverdale play more than one characters from the film, “Wicked Little Town” will see the solid all transform Hedwig, as published through a promo symbol that confirmed the quite a lot of display’s characters within the function’s feature curled wig.

Aguirre-Sacasa mentioned of this, “We had to talk to Stephen and say, ‘hey, we really wanna do Hedwig, but we wanna change it up and there’s not gonna be one Hedwig; everyone’s gonna be taking a song’…and Stephen was fine with that…he really did let us make Hedwig our own.”

Among the songs showed to be carried out are: Jughead appearing “The Origin of Love”; “Exquisite Corpse,” sung through Jughead and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart); “Midnight Radio” carried out through Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Kevin (Casey Cott) as iconic Archie Comics band The Archies; Cheryl Blossom (Madeleine Petsch) making a song “Sugar Daddy”; Kevin appearing “Tear Me Down” and “Wig In A Box”; and a complete forged rendition of “Wicked Little Town.”

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 airs on Wednesday, April 15 at Eight p.m. ET on The CW and April 16 on Netflix the world over.