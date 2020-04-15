Pregnant Nurse Dies From Coronavirus, But Emergency C-Section Saves Her Baby Girl

On April 5, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant 28-year-old nurse at England’s Luton and Dunstable Hospital, examined certain for coronavirus. Two days later, she was once admitted to the similar medical institution as her signs worsened.

Concerned for the lifetime of her unborn kid, Agyapong consented to an emergency cesarean phase. Her new child daughter survived the process, however her mom perished in a while after on April 12. The daughter was once additionally named Mary.

Though it is unclear whether or not the infant additionally has coronavirus, she is reportedly being cared for whilst Agyapong’s surviving widower continues to self-isolate. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account arrange for Agyapong’s new child and husband has already raised £26,040 ($35,600) of its authentic purpose of £2,000 ($2,500).

Now Agyapong’s co-workers and members of the family are grieving her loss.

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for,” wrote David Carter, the manager govt of U.Okay.’s National Health Service (NHS).

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he persisted.

“Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across,” wrote Rhoda Asiedu, the lead organizer of the GoFundMe marketing campaign. “Her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable. It is humane for us to take care of [her widower and newborn] in every way we can during this heavy and trying time.”

An NHS uniform shut up, with stethoscope on June 6,2019 in London, England.

Peter Dazeley/Getty

The U.Okay. e-newsletter Metro experiences Agyapong was once the primary of the medical institution’s workforce contributors to die from coronavirus and that she had no recognized underlying well being stipulations that will’ve made her in particular prone to the breathing sickness.

The e-newsletter additionally states that medical institution employees have suffered from a scarcity of private protecting apparatus (PPE) for minimizing their publicity to the virus. At least 45 NHS employees are idea to have died from coronavirus with the bulk coming from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Newsweek has reached out to England’s Luton and Dunstable Hospital for remark. The medical institution had no longer replied by the point of e-newsletter.

The Guardian experiences that scientific execs within the U.Okay. have additionally suffered from a loss of PPE, together with the apron, gloves, surgical masks and eye coverage really helpful for dealing with COVID-19 sufferers.

While the Royal College of Surgeons has informed its contributors it’s going to make stronger any healthcare employees who make a selection to not paintings because of a loss of PPE, many employees do not really feel like they’ve a decision. Some have reportedly been “bullied and shamed” into running with out PPE and others have crafted their very own makeshift PPE out of rubbish baggage and snorkeling goggles.

Thus a ways, the U.Okay. has had 98,476 showed circumstances of coronavirus and 12,868 deaths.