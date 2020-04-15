Photographer grabs his moment in the sun with both hands in series of stunning shots





A PHOTOGRAPHER controlled to create the phantasm that he used to be selecting up the sun from Earth.

The improbable photographs display a person showing to boost up the ball of fuel and hearth, even maintaining it on his shoulder.

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

A photographer creates the phantasm he can elevate the sun in a series of improbable snaps[/caption]

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, India, to head with his silhouette assortment[/caption]

MOST READ IN NEWS

DEATH SURGE

Sweden suffers absolute best day by day quantity of virus deaths after refusing to lockdown

ROLLING IN IT

Shop refuses hoarder refund on 4,800 bathroom rolls and 150 hand sanitisers

CONTAGION

FOUR waves of virus may sweep Europe as soon as killer malicious program grips Africa, skilled warns

INFERNO

Shocking new clip displays jet skidding on runway in fireball crash that killed 41

'UNFATHOMABLE'

Wuhan ‘wet markets’ reopen as WHO provides inexperienced gentle in spite of coronavirus hyperlink PAY THE PRICE

British and US taxpayers pay ten occasions extra to WHO than China





Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, central India, to head with his silhouette assortment.

He mentioned: “The sun in India is seen as a very precise gift which I love to use in my photography.”

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

The improbable photographs make it glance as regardless that he’s toying with the ball of hearth[/caption]

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

Dr Nikam says ‘the sun in India is observed as an excessively exact reward which I like to make use of in my pictures’[/caption]

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News





GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom





Source link