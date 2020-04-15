Photographer grabs his moment in the sun with both hands in series of stunning shots
World 

Photographer grabs his moment in the sun with both hands in series of stunning shots

A PHOTOGRAPHER controlled to create the phantasm that he used to be selecting up the sun from Earth.

The improbable photographs display a person showing to boost up the ball of fuel and hearth, even maintaining it on his shoulder.

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

A photographer creates the phantasm he can elevate the sun in a series of improbable snaps[/caption]

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, India, to head with his silhouette assortment[/caption]

Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, central India, to head with his silhouette assortment.

He mentioned: “The sun in India is seen as a very precise gift which I love to use in my photography.”

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

The improbable photographs make it glance as regardless that he’s toying with the ball of hearth[/caption]

Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

Dr Nikam says ‘the sun in India is observed as an excessively exact reward which I like to make use of in my pictures’[/caption]

In one snap he carries the weight of the sun on his shoulders
Vivek Nikam/Triangle News
Together the pictures shape a series, developing the phantasm that he has slowly lifted up the sun
Vivek Nikam/Triangle News

