Photographer grabs his moment in the sun with both hands in series of stunning shots
A PHOTOGRAPHER controlled to create the phantasm that he used to be selecting up the sun from Earth.
The improbable photographs display a person showing to boost up the ball of fuel and hearth, even maintaining it on his shoulder.
A photographer creates the phantasm he can elevate the sun in a series of improbable snaps[/caption]
Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, India, to head with his silhouette assortment[/caption]
Dr Vivek Nikam took the mind-blowing footage in Mangalwedha, central India, to head with his silhouette assortment.
He mentioned: “The sun in India is seen as a very precise gift which I love to use in my photography.”
The improbable photographs make it glance as regardless that he’s toying with the ball of hearth[/caption]
Dr Nikam says ‘the sun in India is observed as an excessively exact reward which I like to make use of in my pictures’[/caption]
