Pelosi Urges Americans to Ignore Trump and Listen to Scientists, Says President Caused ‘Unnecessary Deaths’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has recommended Americans to forget about President Donald Trump throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and as a substitute depend at the reviews of scientists and mavens.

Pelosi made the remarks in a letter despatched to House Democrats on Tuesday. The speaker says she had used the Easter weekend to replicate at the “unbearably sad time” the rustic is now going through due to the pandemic. The letter recommended Americans to “insist on the truth” and incorporated an inventory of the way she believes Trump failed in his reaction to the virus.

“The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster,” Pelosi wrote.

“[He] is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she added. “From this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The letter additionally accused Trump of dismantling infrastructure he inherited from the Obama management that was once meant to reply to a virus, failing to take the stairs essential to be sure well being care staff have ok quantities of private protecting apparatus (PPE) and telling his supporters “that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear.”

In addition to the general public well being affects, Pelosi blamed Trump’s selections for “paving the way for economic disaster,” noting that the pandemic has led to many Americans monetary hardship.

She requested her fellow Democratic lawmakers to be certain they’re “acting from the truth” as they advertise efforts to ramp up coronavirus trying out, supply further PPE to very important staff and building up provides of kit like ventilators to hospitals.

Trump has time and again driven again towards grievance of his reaction to the well being disaster, praising his personal movements and management whilst insisting that China is to blame for the pandemic. The U.S. leads the sector in COVID-19 instances, with over 600,000 as of Tuesday, together with greater than 26,000 deaths and virtually 39,000 recoveries.

“The Speaker has clearly forgotten that President Trump has taken bold, aggressive action for months against COVID-19 while she instead focused on a sham impeachment, ripped up the President’s State of the Union address, encouraged people to ‘come to Chinatown’ as the virus was spreading, for no good reason held up critically needed economic relief payments for hardworking Americans, and is still playing politics over much-needed money for small businesses,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere stated in a commentary to Newsweek.

“The Speaker should stop lying and pay attention to the facts,” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up pages from her replica of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on February 4, 2020.

Mark Wilson/Getty