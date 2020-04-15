Maryland Police Insist Locals ‘Put Pants on’ When Leaving the House, Which Seems Fair

One of the highest issues about staying domestic all day is, arguably, by no means wanting to place pants on. And it sort of feels some other people have leaned into this added work-from-home get advantages throughout Coronavirus. Apparently, although, they have forgotten that their neighbors can nonetheless see them after they fetch their mail pantsless.

Police in Taneytown, Maryland, have warned their citizens to dress themselves earlier than stepping outdoor, and apparently to be an ongoing downside… or perhaps it is simply every other bit from the Taneytown Police Department, however extra on that during a second. A Facebook put up via the police division, posted on Tuesday, tells citizens to get it in combination—and rapid.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” it starts.

The division turns out to have no less than one specific individual in thoughts, too. “You know who you are,” the message concludes. “This is your final warning.”

It’s no longer transparent who, precisely, is the pantsless mail fetcher, however other people in the feedback seem to have some concepts. The put up has been shared upwards of two,000 occasions, or even nationwide feedback have began.

A “top fan” of the web page—which means any person who actively feedback and follows the Taneytown Police Department’s Facebook process—used to be the first to remark. “One time. Why y’all gotta be like that,” wrote Dan Glass.

Another replied. “I’ll tell my husband; so sorry you had to see that,” wrote Tarah Cook Myers.

This is not the first time that the Taneytown Police Department has had a corona-related downside. They’ve had 99 to be actual, in line with an April 7 put up. “New Police Problem: With everybody wearing masks we can’t determine if you’re trying to #StopTheSpread or rob the store,” the Facebook web page joked. “#Got99Problems.”

The police division obviously leads with a humorousness. Another Facebook put up from Tuesday night time displays skillful use of a Bitmoji icon whilst caution citizens to verify they lock their automobiles and home windows each night time. “Are you for real?” the reputedly annoyed, comic-style cop says. It’s simply certainly one of a sequence: Scroll via the web page and you can discover a checklist of hilarious, animated reactions.

The division even posted a Tiger King meme, implying the process they would like is to paintings with unique animals somewhat than people.

But irrespective of whether or not this newest message is a goof or no longer, please bear in mind to place on pants while you depart the space. Like the police in Taneytown have mentioned, you may have been warned.