Haunting photos Inside world’s largest underwater graveyard packed with skulls, planes and ships since World War 2

A DIVER in Micronesia has captured haunting photos of what’s believed to be the LARGEST underwater graveyard on this planet.

Gary Bernnand, from Perth Australia, photographed probably the most two-hundred-thousand tonnes of transport that as left to rot after World War 2.

Chuuk Lagoon
The Chuuk Lagoon holds the fading reminiscences of WW2 beneath
Inpho
The human remains of a Japanese soldier is immortalised from the heat of the explosion
The human stays of a Japanese soldier is immortalised from the warmth of the explosion
Inpho

The excellent pictures display the brutal realities of in another country struggle from Operation Hailstone in February 1944.

The assault, which came about between 17-18 February, was once an enormous US Navy air and floor assault in opposition to the Imperial Japanese Navy.

Chuuk Lagoon, officially referred to as Truk Lagoon, was once attacked by means of the USA as the world was once believed to be a stronghold of the Japanese Navy.

Over 4,500 Japanese squaddies died throughout the operation whilst most effective 40 Americans misplaced their lives.

Boxes of ammunition were found in the blue lagoon
Inpho

Boxes of ammunition had been discovered within the blue lagoon[/caption]

A plane under the sea
Inpho

A rusted airplane at the seafloor[/caption]

Seaweed and plants growing in the empty artillery
Inpho

Seaweed and crops rising within the empty artillery[/caption]

Images display the stays of Japanese squaddies, whose skulls have grew to become brown from the three-quarters of a century of deterioration.

Other photos display the seafloor caked with ammunition shells and a propeller airplane lacking two blades after falling to the ground of the Pacific Ocean.

Approximately 60 wrecks are believed to be there, 12 small gentle cruisers, destroyers, auxiliaries and 32 service provider ships.

A propeller plane crashed on the sea floor
Inpho

A propeller airplane lacking blades crashed at the seafloor[/caption]

This plaque places in February 1994 on the 50th anniversary is dedicated to the preservation of and the respect for the remaining ships as a heritage
Inpho

This plaque puts in February 1994 at the 50th anniversary is devoted to the preservation of and the honour for the rest ships as a heritage.[/caption]

It is estimated round 275 Japanese airplane had been shot down across the island.

Plaques had been positioned underwater in February 1994 at the 50th anniversary in determination to the preservation and the honour for the rest ships as a heritage for the folks.

Chuuk Lagoon, the place the images had been captured, is a big archipelago with mountainous islands surrounded by means of small islands on a barrier reef.

The web page – which was once made well-known by means of dive legend Jacques Cousteau and visited by means of director James Cameron who made the long-lasting deep sea film Abyss – was once snapped by means of scuba diving trainer and photographer, Gary Brennand.

Gary Brennand diving near the rusted WW2 planes
Inpho

Gary Brennand diving close to the rusted WW2 planes[/caption]

Gary Brennand takes a selfie with the historical artifacts
Inpho

Gary Brennand takes a selfie with the ancient damage[/caption]

