Friends of Ayia Napa ‘rape lie’ Brit reveal they found her ‘crying hysterically surrounded by Israeli men’ in hotel room





FRIENDS of the British youngster who claimed she was once raped by a bunch of Israeli teenagers in Ayia Napa have recalled how they found her “crying hysterically surrounded by men”.

The nameless youngster’s friends are talking out in the brand new documentary Believe Me, which airs this night on ITV.

Louis Wood – The Sun

The youngster shall be talking out about her ordeal in documentary Believe Me this night on ITV[/caption]

It comes after she gained a suspended four-month prison sentence for “public mischief” after Cypriot government accused her of mendacity concerning the alleged rape.

Believe Me is alleged to include recent testimony concerning the alleged assault closing July and is the teenager’s first TV interview for the reason that ordeal in Ayia Napa.

Her good friend Jacob, who have been at the go back and forth with her on the time, recalled how he found the nameless youngster, now 19, who has been given the title Emily in the document, surrounded by males.

He mentioned: “One of them had his hands over her shoulders as though to tug her shut, and the 2 had been nearly status each side of her in order that she had nowhere to transport.

“So I’ve mentioned ‘what are you doing?’ and they didn’t answer and began strolling away.

“She was crying and I was like ‘come on, come on, come with me and I’ll take you downstairs to where we were living’.”

Her good friend Becca recalled the instant she returned to their vacation condominium, pronouncing the teenager was once “hysterical” and “I’ve never seen anyone in that kind of state in my life”.

She mentioned: “It was once frightening. She simply collapsed on my mattress and was once simply curled up.

“I simply grabbed her and was once hugging her and was once like ‘Just inform me what’s fallacious, what’s came about, I will assist you to, simply inform me what came about – did he harm you?’.

“She was like ‘yeah’ and she said ‘yes but not just him’ and that’s when I put it together and was like ‘did they rape you’, and she said ‘yes’.”

ITV

Jacob claims he found his good friend surrounded by a bunch of males[/caption]

ITV

Becca claimed her good friend was once in a horrible state when she returned to their room[/caption]

The nameless youngster claims she was once pressured to retract her observation as there was once no different strategy to go away the police station.

She explains in the document that she concept she may “sort this out” – however concept the one factor she may do on the time was once to “conform”.

Her barrister Lewis Powers manufacturers the case a “disgraceful miscarriage of justice” in the ITV document.

And her defence attorney Nicoletta Charalambidou mentioned “all the evidence” was once there to recognize she was once raped if the government “wanted to believe her”.

Cypriot police have denied any wrong habits in the investigation.

The alleged sufferer just lately defined how she traveled to Cyprus and struck up a “normal holiday romance” with a tender Israeli.

She alleges they went again to his hotel room and began kissing.

Then 5 mins later the 11 different attackers burst into the room, she claims.

The youngster mentioned she was once pinned down and the crowd “took it in turns”.

She mentioned: “Some of them grabbed my ankles, some held down my knees and they ripped my bodysuit.”

After signing a confession that she says was once dictated to her by a male police officer, she ended up going thru a six-month ordeal.

She was once put in jail for 5 weeks after which positioned beneath area arrest after managing to boost 20,000 euros for bail.

The youngster has now filed an enchantment to check out and get her conviction overturned.

Her goals of a long run of occupation with the anti-terror law enforcement officials had been shattered as she now suffers PTSD.

Believe Me: The Cyprus Rape Case airs on ITV this night at 10.45pm.

EPA

Seven male Israeli vacationers seem ahead of Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on July 17[/caption]

Louis Wood – The Sun

Extracts from {the teenager}’s diary while she was once in Cyprus[/caption]

Louis Wood – The Sun

The youngster walks arm in arm with her mom in Cyprus[/caption]









