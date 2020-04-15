Franklin Graham Says He Is ‘Not Homophobic’ After Insisting Coronavirus Hospital Volunteers Oppose Gay Marriage

Franklin Graham, an evangelical pastor whose staff Samaritan’s Purse is working a makeshift clinic in New York, says he’s “not homophobic” in spite of asking volunteers to oppose same-sex marriage.

Graham, who has a historical past of anti-LGBT ideals, asks folks to comply with a Statement of Faith which contains the road “marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female”.

Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News, he mentioned he simply needs folks to “know the truth”.

“I’m not homophobic and I’m certainly not going around bashing people because they may be homosexual,” he mentioned.

“I imagine that God loves all folks, he created us all however we are also sinners and our sins separated from God and I need folks to understand how they are able to have a courting with God and that’s the reason their religion in his son.

“I do not bash them. I need them to grasp the reality. That God does love them,” he added. “And he died for his or her sins and they’d refund and put their religion and accept as true with in him, God would forgive their sins such as you forgive me. I’m a sinner too. I’m other than anyone else. I’m a sinner that was once stored by means of God’s grace.”

Franklin Graham’s staff Samaritan’s Purse is working a makeshift clinic in New York

LOGAN CYRUS/AFP by means of Getty Images

The clinic is positioned in New York’s Central Park and is composed of 14 tents with room for 68 beds to regard COVID-19 sufferers.

It is staffed by means of a crew of greater than 70 medical doctors, nurses and different scientific workforce and aid experts.

In a remark, Graham mentioned he has been stressed by means of “officials and others” in New York.

“While so many have expressed their appreciation and support, sadly some New York officials and a special interest group have expressed concerns or outright opposition to the presence of Samaritan’s Purse and our field hospital in Central Park,” he claimed.

“They come with: Eight Democratic individuals of New York’s Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., The New York City Commission on Human Rights, The Reclaim Pride Coalition.

“While our Scriptural trust in marriage between a person and a lady turns out specifically offensive to representatives of those 3 teams, we do not imagine that is the time or position to salary this debate.”

He added that Samaritan’s Purse is a “Christian personal aid group this is funded virtually completely by means of people world wide who percentage our hobby for offering support to sufferers of conflict, illness, crisis, poverty, famine and persecution—and doing so in Jesus’ Name.”

Newsweek has reached out to Samaritan’s Purse for a remark.

