Former President Jimmy Carter ‘Distressed’ By Decision to Cut Funding to World Health Organization

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday stated he’s “distressed” by way of the Trump management’s resolution to droop investment to the World Health Organization.

“I am distressed by the decision to withhold critically needed U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, especially during an international pandemic,” Carter stated in a observation. “WHO is the only international organization capable of leading the effort to control this virus.”

Carter’s remarks come sooner or later after President Donald Trump introduced that the U.S. govt would droop investment for the WHO whilst his management conducts a overview to decide whether or not the group “covered up” the coronavirus outbreak within the early levels.

“The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner,” the president stated all over the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles all over a guide signing tournament for his new guide ‘Faith: A Journey For All’ at Barnes & Noble book place in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty