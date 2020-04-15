Everything to know about Apple’s iPhone SE—a new $400 phone amid coronavirus pandemic





With smartphone gross sales tumbling right through the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is creating a transfer to attraction to extra price range mindful customers.

After a four-year wait, Apple on Wednesday introduced an up to date model of its smaller and decrease priced iPhone SE fashion. The second-generation tool has a bigger display than its 2016 predecessor, at 4.7-inches, however the similar $400 beginning ticket. Pre-orders get started on April 17 on Apple’s internet web site, with the SE happening sale on April 24.

The long-rumored tool additionally has a unmarried digital camera at the again, as opposed to two or extra on Apple’s higher-end fashions, and is available in black, white, and crimson. The iPhone SE’s design, with a house button and in-built fingerprint scanner, is in accordance with the older design of the iPhones 6, 7, and eight. Still, the new SE has the similar processor chip, known as the A13 Bionic, that Apple makes use of in its flagship iPhone 11 line up.

The iPhone SE has one digital camera as opposed to two or extra on Apple’s higher-end fashions. Courtesy of Apple

The low worth, 43% lower than the price of Apple’s access degree iPhone 11, comes at a time when the arena financial system is slumping due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as phone gross sales general have dropped sharply. With unemployment skyrocketing and customers slicing again, industry-wide smartphone gross sales declined 14% in February from the similar month in 2019 and are anticipated to contract additional, in accordance to Counterpoint Research. Most Apple shops stay closed indefinitely.

The pandemic may additionally have affected Apple’s announcement plans. As it has carried out with all its product releases for the reason that coronavirus pandemic, Apple debuted the new iPhone SE by way of a press free up, with out inviting newshounds to an tournament.

Apple first premiered the $400 iPhone SE in 2016 with a 4-inch display. In 2017, it higher the volume of garage capability within the phone with out upgrading different elements.

At the similar time Apple presented the new SE on Wednesday, it stopped promoting the an identical iPhone eight and eight Plus telephones, which it had priced at $450 to $600.

