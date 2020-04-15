Do I Have to Pay My Stimulus Check Back?

Many Americans are starting to obtain their stimulus tests in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however numerous individuals are most likely questioning, “Is this really just free money, or is there a catch?”

Rumors have circulated on social media that Americans receiving the test may have to pay the cash again come tax season in 2021, or that via receiving the test, it’ll price them their tax refund for 2020.

But as Americans see tests between $500 and $2,400 hit their financial institution accounts (the volume is dependent upon their every year source of revenue and the collection of dependents claimed), there is not any want to be troubled: The cash is being given with out a strings connected. Despite rumors that you’re going to mechanically be taxed $1,200 subsequent tax season, the IRS has stated that this rumor is fake.

“This is not an advance and there is absolutely no obligation to pay it back,” U.S. Dept. of Treasury spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin advised Fortune.

Some of the confusion turns out to come from the CARES Act’s description of the tests as “recovery rebates,” making other folks fear that they will have to pay again the cash or it’ll impact tax returns. “The recovery rebates (Economic Impact Payments) are refundable tax credits. This means that the rebate decreases a taxpayer’s tax liability dollar-for-dollar, and the credit can be refunded to a taxpayer if they have no tax liability to offset,” the Tax Foundation web page explains.

For additional explanation, the stimulus tests are made up our minds via folks’ 2019 source of revenue, and if any individual didn’t qualify for a test this tax season, they’ll qualify for one subsequent 12 months, relying on their 2020 source of revenue. The Tax Foundation’s instance explains that if any individual earned $200,000 in 2019, they would possibly not obtain a test this 12 months—but when they just made $35,000 in 2020, they might be in a position to obtain the test of their 2020 tax go back. Their web page additionally has a nifty calculator the place Americans can input their Adjusted Gross Income and collection of kids and determine the volume in their CARES Act test.

The Tax Foundation additionally quells any fears that folks could have that the stimulus test is simply an advance in their 2020 tax refunds. “The recovery rebates are an additional refundable tax credit that will be applied to 2020 tax returns, but estimates are paid out to taxpayers based on 2019 or 2018 adjusted gross income (AGI),” the Tax Foundation web page says. “This is an additional credit for the taxpayer on top of whatever refund or tax is owed for the 2020 tax year.”

The US Capitol on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. – The US House of Representatives is predicted to vote on a COVID-19 stimulus invoice which was once handed via the Senate previous within the week.

Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty