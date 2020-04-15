Cops forced to close road so 50-strong elephant herd can cross it safely
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Elderly couple’s tearful reunion after spending a month apart while battling coronavirus - April 16, 2020
- Baby boy aged 29 days dies from coronavirus to become one of the world’s youngest victims - April 15, 2020
- Photographer grabs his moment in the sun with both hands in series of stunning shots - April 15, 2020
THAT’S one jumbo site visitors jam for police to maintain.
Cops had to close a road so the 50-strong herd of elephants may make it throughout safely.
The workforce was once tracked despite the fact that close by jungle via flora and fauna officials in Chachoengsao, Thailand.
The filmer, Pratya Chutipat Sakul, stated: ”More than 50 wild elephants crossed the freeway.
“They have been transferring in combination from one a part of the jungle to the opposite.
“The flora and fauna officials were following the elephants for the previous couple of days.
“When they noticed that their trail was once transferring against the road, they referred to as the police and urgently closed the road.
MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS
WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT
Icelanders instructed to hug a tree for five mins an afternoon to battle isolation
DEATH SURGE
Sweden suffers absolute best day by day collection of virus deaths after refusing to lockdown
”Policemen arrived to make sure that the elephants crossed easily and there have been no injuries.
“Nobody minds looking forward to the elephants, as crucial factor is they’re secure.
“The elephants were all so calm and barely noticed the humans. I feel very lucky to have seen such an amazing sight.”
- GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom