Cops forced to close road so 50-strong elephant herd can cross it safely
Cops forced to close road so 50-strong elephant herd can cross it safely

THAT’S one jumbo site visitors jam for police to maintain.

Cops had to close a road so the 50-strong herd of elephants may make it throughout safely.

The workforce of elephants was once tracked despite the fact that close by jungle via flora and fauna officials in Chachoengsao, Thailand
Viral Press
The surprising pictures have been taken my Pratya Chutipat Sakul
Viral Press

The workforce was once tracked despite the fact that close by jungle via flora and fauna officials in Chachoengsao, Thailand.

The filmer, Pratya Chutipat Sakul, stated: ”More than 50 wild elephants crossed the freeway.

“They have been transferring in combination from one a part of the jungle to the opposite.

“The flora and fauna officials were following the elephants for the previous couple of days.

“When they noticed that their trail was once transferring against the road, they referred to as the police and urgently closed the road.

”Policemen arrived to make sure that the elephants crossed easily and there have been no injuries.

“Nobody minds looking forward to the elephants, as crucial factor is they’re secure.

“The elephants were all so calm and barely noticed the humans. I feel very lucky to have seen such an amazing sight.”

