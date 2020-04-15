Cops forced to close road so 50-strong elephant herd can cross it safely





THAT’S one jumbo site visitors jam for police to maintain.

Cops had to close a road so the 50-strong herd of elephants may make it throughout safely.

Viral Press

Viral Press

The workforce was once tracked despite the fact that close by jungle via flora and fauna officials in Chachoengsao, Thailand.

The filmer, Pratya Chutipat Sakul, stated: ”More than 50 wild elephants crossed the freeway.

“They have been transferring in combination from one a part of the jungle to the opposite.

“The flora and fauna officials were following the elephants for the previous couple of days.

“When they noticed that their trail was once transferring against the road, they referred to as the police and urgently closed the road.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT

Icelanders instructed to hug a tree for five mins an afternoon to battle isolation

DEATH SURGE

Sweden suffers absolute best day by day collection of virus deaths after refusing to lockdown PAY THE PRICE

British and US taxpayers pay ten occasions extra to WHO than China

TIDE IS TURNING

Second Chinese town bans other folks consuming canine & cats after virus outrage

MASKED MISERY

Zoo forces chimpanzee to experience motorbike whilst spraying anti-virus disinfectant RED ALERT

China is ONLY nation on the earth whose GDP will develop in coronavirus collaps





”Policemen arrived to make sure that the elephants crossed easily and there have been no injuries.

“Nobody minds looking forward to the elephants, as crucial factor is they’re secure.

“The elephants were all so calm and barely noticed the humans. I feel very lucky to have seen such an amazing sight.”





GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom





Source link