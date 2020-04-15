Are Lisa and Usman Still Together After ‘Before The 90 Days’? A New Social Media Post Shines a Light

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season four has equipped audience with probably the most best possible drama and comedy but. The truth TV collection makes a speciality of a workforce of global {couples} assembly for the primary time, and one sticks out for the entire mistaken causes.

One debatable couple seems to be in combination regardless of viewer backlash, in line with an Instagram publish on Wednesday.

Lisa and Usman struck lovers as an abnormal couple instantly. Lisa is 51 and American, whilst Usman is 30 and Nigerian. It is not the age distinction that is stunning, regardless that. It’s the best way Lisa turns out controlling of the whole lot Usman does that irked lovers.

Viewers proceed to slam the connection on Twitter on account of Lisa’s obvious controlling nature, however she had a message for haters, and fanatics of Usman, on Instagram Wednesday. She posted a photograph that referred to Usman as her “baby love.”

“If another woman steals your man, there’s no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can’t be stolen,” the photograph learn.

Lisa’s caption spoke admiringly about Usman. “Since all the negative Nelly’s have put me in a snarky a** mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don’t think he’s gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I’m turning off the comments,” she wrote.

The commentary that the pair are nonetheless in combination might come as a marvel to many, as some resources declare Usman and Lisa have already been married and divorced.

The plan all alongside used to be for Lisa and Usman to get married when she arrived in Nigeria. This did occur, in line with Daily Soap Dish. There are a handful of wedding ceremony pictures of Lisa and Usman circling the web, which appear to turn out they did have a criminal union. But there are indicators that would level to divorce.

On February 11, Lisa modified her on-line courting standing to “single,” in line with the spoiler web page. While this without a doubt may suggest Lisa and Usman have already divorced, you must word the timing of Lisa’s standing replace. Season four of Before The 90 Days premiered on February 23. Changing her courting standing to unmarried will have been an try to forestall spoilers as conversations across the display speeded up.

The collection presentations Lisa touring to Nigeria to fulfill Usman for the primary time. Before she arrived, she clarified that she anticipated Usman to spend all of his time along with her when she were given to the city. Lisa used to be instantly perplexed as a result of Usman introduced his two roommates to fulfill her on the airport. The subsequent morning they even met the chums, once more, for breakfast.

Early episodes additionally dove into Lisa’s jealousy brought on by means of Usman’s social media. Usman is a Nigerian rapper with superstar standing. Despite herbal adoration from lovers, Lisa incessantly expressed her distaste a different ladies commenting with hearts and loving phrases at the musician’s social media pages.

Despite complaint, their long-distance courting used to be a success. Before assembly in individual, Lisa and Usman had been in a virtual courting for 2 years. So will the display, and if truth be told seeing every different head to head, be the loss of life of the pair? Or will the drama cause them to more potent?

Fans may not know needless to say till the season ends and conversations spread around the couple’s social media accounts.