American Nurses Association Calls Decision to Halt Funding to WHO ‘Misguided,’ Implores Trump to Reconsider

The American Nurses Association (ANA) criticized President Donald Trump’s arguable determination to halt U.S. investment to the World Health Organization (WHO) throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump introduced the investment cling throughout his Tuesday press briefing, suggesting that the world group, which receives a big portion of its financing from the U.S., had mismanaged its reaction to the disaster. “With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” the president stated.

But public well being mavens, clinical practitioners and Democrats have driven again in opposition to the verdict.

“The decision to discontinue the United States funding for the World Health Organization at this time of the pandemic is misguided and will hinder global efforts to battle the coronavirus,” ANA President Ernest Grant stated in a Wednesday observation.

“International cooperation among governments and the scientific and health care communities is essential to halt the spread of the disease and share tools, strategies and solutions to mitigate its impact,” he added.

The ANA’s complaint adopted identical issues expressed by means of the American Medical Association (AMA).

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier,” AMA President Patrice Harris stated in a Tuesday observation.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday morning, Harris reiterated the AMA’s place.

“This virus knows no boundaries. This is a global pandemic. It certainly requires global cooperation,” she stated. “Infections in other parts of the world could certainly impact us here in the United States. It has.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, condemned Trump’s determination, noting that it violated the legislation.” This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” Pelosi stated in a Wednesday observation.

Democrats argue that the investment cling violates the similar legislation as Trump’s efforts to withhold army help from Ukraine, which spurred the House investigation main to his impeachment. “We can only be successful in defeating this global pandemic through a coordinated international response with respect for science and data,” Pelosi stated.

But Republicans who again Trump’s determination to withhold investment from the WHO argue that the world group is biased in prefer of China.

“The current WHO leadership has proven to be incompetent and shown overwhelming evidence of China bias,” GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted on Wednesday.

The WHO is led by means of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, who assumed his function as director-general in 2017 after being subsidized by means of Beijing. Ghebreyesus has spoken definitely about China’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of important world complaint.