Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Silencing Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser Is ‘Gaslighting,’ Calls for DNC Discussion

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated on Tuesday night time that she believes the Democratic Party has a duty to inspect a sexual attack allegation made in opposition to presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden through Tara Reade, his former aide when he served as Delaware’s senator.

In reaction to a query in regards to the allegations right through a web based dialog with The Wing—a gaggle devoted to the “professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community”—Ocasio-Cortez stated, “I think it’s legitimate to talk about these things.”

“If we again want to have integrity, you can’t say, you know, both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you,” she added.

While Biden has denied Reade’s accusation, Ocasio-Cortez stated that now not discussing #MeToo problems in an effort to make stronger Biden’s probabilities of beating President Donald Trump right through the November election is the “exact opposite of integrity.”

“I find this kind of silencing of all dissent to be a form of gaslighting…. A lot of us are survivors, and it’s really, really hard and uncomfortable,” she stated.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y) speaks ahead of introducing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to the level right through his marketing campaign tournament on the Whittemore Center Arena on February 10, 2020 in Durham, New Hampshire.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Ocasio-Cortez is without doubt one of the highest-profile representatives of the Democratic Party’s revolutionary wing, which adversarial Hillary Clinton’s candidacy in 2016.

This election cycle, Democratic birthday celebration leaders had been taking pains to steer clear of a an identical fracturing of improve for Biden, with President Barack Obama delaying his endorsement of his former vice chairman till after Biden’s primary competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), had first counseled him.

Reade filed a felony criticism with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department in opposition to Biden. She accuses him of pushing her in opposition to a wall and penetrating her along with his arms. She says the incident passed off just about 30 years in the past. She additionally stated the then-senator would put his hand on her shoulder or run his finger alongside her neck and that of alternative ladies.

Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for Biden’s marketing campaign, stated in a commentary that Reade’s accusation used to be false.

“Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women,” Bedingfield’s commentary learn. “He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard—and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

Nevertheless, Reade stated she sought after to come back ahead along with her claims to be sure that “powerful men” are held responsible.

“I have been smeared and called vile names by Biden supporters. I was also accused of being called a Russian agent. I am not,” Reade tweeted. “I will continue to speak out.”