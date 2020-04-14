WWE Classified Essential Business in Florida During Coronavirus Pandemic Despite Taping Shows on Closed Sets

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been reclassified as an crucial industry in Florida, in line with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday.

WWE has sturdy ties to Florida, the site of its primary coaching facility, the WWE Performance Center. Television programming has additionally been taped for the corporate at Orlando’s Full Sail University.

WrestleMania, the corporate’s greatest annually tournament, was once scheduled to happen at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in April. However, social distancing tips and stay-at-home orders led to the relocation of that display, which came about on the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

According to an April memo from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, firms like WWE had been added to the checklist of crucial companies delineated in Governor Ron DeSantis’ April shelter-in-place order.

“Employees at a professional sports and media production national audience—including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production—only if the location is closed to the general public” had been referred to as crucial companies in the memo signed by way of State Coordinating Officer Jared Moskowitz.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” mentioned Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings right through a information convention on Monday. “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”

The designation is predicted to permit WWE to broadcast reside displays on tv and pay-per-view from the Performance Center.

Newsweek reached out to Governor DeSantis’ administrative center for remark.

WWE has been categorized as an crucial industry in the state of Florida as WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s footbal league, XFL, filed for chapter on Monday.

Ethan Miller/Getty

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” the WWE mentioned in a remark supplied on Monday to Newsweek. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Another sports activities project owned by way of WWE CEO Vince McMahon filed for Chapter 11 chapter coverage on Monday. XFL, McMahon’s soccer league, ceased operations on Friday and laid off a majority of its workers. Only 5 video games had been performed by way of the league earlier than the coronavirus pandemic averted crowds from viewing the video games reside.

According to the chapter submitting, McMahon and WWE had been passion holders in XFL. In March 2019, McMahon bought over three million stocks of his inventory in WWE in order to finance XFL.

“The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football,” the XFL mentioned in a Monday remark. “Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

This was once McMahon’s 2d strive at setting up a soccer league with the XFL to begin with making its debut in 2001. That iteration of XFL most effective lasted one season, marking a monetary lack of over $70 million when the league ceased operations in May 2001.