Tuesday Jackpot is $145 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 04/14/20 is $145 million, and the drawing might be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects once they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer in case you cling the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 04/14/20 jackpot is $145 million, with a cash-value possibility of $115.2 million. The overall jackpot may building up relying at the collection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Friday (04/10/20) for the $136 million jackpot have been: 02-11-21-57-60 with a Mega Ball of 13. The Megaplier was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, nor was once there a price ticket bought that matched the primary 5 white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million.

There have been 11 tickets bought national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Four of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings price $20,000.

Mega Millions is one among two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from more than one states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery sport is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was once bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one among America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in line with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, consult with its web site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $20 million. Before the coronavirus pandemic introduced the economic system to a decelerate, the jackpot reset at $40 million, simply because the Mega Millions sport.Powerball drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web site for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Tuesday night time we will be able to put up the Mega Millions 04/14/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots thus far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL