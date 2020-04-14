Trump halts WHO funding and says it failed ‘basic duty’ to stop the coronavirus pandemic





President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. bills to the World Health Organization pending a evaluation of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

Trump says the outbreak will have been contained at its supply and spared lives had the U.N. well being company finished a greater activity investigating studies popping out of China.

The president says the global relies on the World Health Organization to paintings with international locations to be sure correct details about well being threats are shared in a well timed approach.

Trump claims the group failed to perform its “basic duty” and should be held responsible.

But Trump says the U.S. will proceed to have interaction with the group in pursuit of what he calls significant reforms.

