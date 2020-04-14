Trump Halts U.S. Funding for World Health Organization As U.S. Plans Review Into ‘Mismanagement’ of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Tuesday introduced that the U.S. govt would droop investment for the World Health Organization whilst his management conducts a evaluation to decide whether or not the group “covered up” the preliminary unfold of COVID-19.

Trump, who on January 24 praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his govt’s “efforts and transparency” in containing SARS-CoV-2 and claimed that “it will all work out well” as a result of of Xi’s efforts, mentioned the rationale he used to be postponing investment to the group as a result of officers adverse the partial shuttle ban he imposed on international nationals coming from China in overdue January, and since WHO officers “defended the actions of the Chinese government even praising China for its so called transparency.”

“The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner,” Trump mentioned, including that the group “must be held accountable” if it didn’t “independently tell the truth about what is happening.”

US President Donald Trump speaks right through the day-to-day briefing at the novel coronavirus, which reasons COVID-19, within the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020, in Washington, DC.

