Tech billionaires are donating to coronavirus reduction. But are they giving sufficient?

I’ve been monitoring tech billionaires who’ve dipped into their very own wallets to lend a hand well being organizations combat the coronavirus pandemic. And one query assists in keeping arising: Are those billionaires doing sufficient?

The Google Foundation on Sunday introduced the newest of those donations from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The basis tweeted Sunday evening that Pichai had chipped in $1 million to the nonprofit Give Directly to supply money to low-income San Francisco Bay Area households who’ve been hit toughest through the virus. Pichai additionally donated 50 million rupees, about a bit of greater than $655,000, for an identical donations to households in India and for well being provides.

Pichai’s donations got here only a week after Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, introduced plans to give $1 billion price of his Square stocks to coronavirus reduction efforts as well as to different reasons.

Two weeks in the past, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to Feeding America, which helps a community of greater than 200 U.S. meals banks. Prior to that, Bezos had additionally contributed an undisclosed sum to a $30 million fund for All in Seattle, a coalition of Seattle neighborhood participants that is helping nonprofits supply coronavirus assist.

Meanwhile, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, funded through Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, has supplied about $37 million to coronavirus-related reaction efforts.

For years, many tech business observers have criticized most sensible executives for failing to focal point sufficient on charity. In explicit, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, a big philanthropist himself, has hammered fellow tech elites for neglecting to proportion their abnormal wealth.

For Pichai, we don’t know the way a lot he earned in 2019. But in 2018, as Google’s CEO, he made $470 million—that means that his donations account for simply 0.4% of his general pay that 12 months.

Granted, $1 million will nonetheless cross far in serving to U.S. households in want, and 50 million rupees would possibly trade the sport for healthcare pros who want protection tools or ventilators. If that quantity’s now not sufficient, how a lot could be?

Two issues are for positive: 1. Without tech billionaires’ donations to coronavirus assist, the arena could be worse off. 2. More cash from much more rich tech executives would make the arena higher.

