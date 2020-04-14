Taiwan’s coronavirus December warning to WHO about person-to-person spreading went unheeded bombshell email reveals





TAIWAN has launched an email despatched to the World Health Organisation (WHO) it claims presentations an unheeded warning about the specter of the coronavirus.

WHO has come below hearth as the federal government argued they sounded the alarm about circumstances of an unknown virus transmitting between folks in Wuhan as early as December 31.

Taiwanese well being minister Chen Shih-chung holds up an email the federal government despatched to WHO on December 31 at a briefing on April 11[/caption]

Taiwan accused the organisation of a “dereliction of duty” because it claimed WHO unnoticed the email.

The island isn’t a member state of the United Nations company due to objections from China, who it continues to feud with after splitting from the mainland in 1949.

China continues to declare Taiwan – positioned 80 miles off its coast – as its personal.

WHO has more and more come below hearth for its dealing with of the pandemic – which has inflamed 2million folks – as it’s been accused of being “China-centric”.

Taiwan launched an email which was once despatched to WHO on December 31 asking for info about a conceivable outbreak in Wuhan – pronouncing that they had observed experiences of 7 folks being inflamed with a SARS-like situation.

WHO claims it by no means won any emails from Taiwan that point out the specter of the virus passing between folks.

The email issues out experiences of sufferers being “isolated”.

Taiwanese well being minister Chen Shih-chung argued this clearly refers to the danger of transmission at a press convention on Saturday in Taipei.

He stated: “If being treated in isolation is not a warning, then what is?.”

Mr Chen added if China didn’t notify WHO it was once proof of a cover-up by way of Beijing, or if China did notify WHO then it was once a “dereliction of duty” of the organisation now not to cross on data.

Taiwanese military infantrymen dressed in protecting fits spray disinfectant over a street throughout a drill on April 6[/caption]

Taiwan has handiest recorded six deaths from coronavirus. Commuters pictured on April eight in Taipei.[/caption]

The well being minister additionally accused WHO of quibbling over wording as power ratchets up at the organisation.

China first showed virus transmission between folks on January 20, and on January 12 WHO had stated there was once no transparent proof of such transmission.

Distrust of the Chinese regime on the other hand intended Taiwan was once already screening arrivals from Wuhan as early as December 31.

And the federal government activated its emergency protocols on January 2.

Taiwan has handiest recorded 393 circumstances and 6 deaths thank you to its early interventions – recording no new circumstances these days for the primary time in a month.

World governments – corresponding to Britain and the United States – adopted WHO’s recommendation and pandemic was once allowed to unfold.

Chinese government had been brazenly accused of making an attempt to cover-up the early days of the outbreak.

TAIWAN'S DECEMBER EMAIL TO WHO Taiwan launched the next email which it argues presentations a warning about person-to-person transmission of coronavirus on December 31 “News assets these days point out that a minimum of seven extraordinary pneumonia circumstances had been reported in Wuhan, China. “Their well being government answered to the media that the circumstances had been believed now not to be SARS, on the other hand the samples are nonetheless below exam, and circumstances had been remoted for remedy. “I might a great deal recognize if in case you have related data to proportion with us. “Thank you very much in advance for your attention to this matter.”

US President Donald Trump has led the grievance as he regarded as pulling investment from the organisation.

The president stated the day prior to this that he’ll come to a decision by way of the tip of the week after in the past accusing WHO of being “China-centric” and “minimizing the threat”.

Trump’s financial marketing consultant Peter Navarro additionally accused WHO of being led by way of Beijing’s “proxies”

It comes as the USA stays the worst impacted country on the earth with nearly 600,000 circumstances and just about 24,000 deaths.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has accused the USA of “politicising” its dealing with of the virus.

He stated: “We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave.”

In a observation on Taiwan’s claims, WHO stated: “We have asked how they communicated this to us, because we are only aware of that one email that makes no mention of human-to-human transmission, but they haven’t replied.”

Meanwhile, a UK-based assume tank argued the G7 international locations will have to sue China for $3.2trillion in damages after it was once accused to making an attempt to downplay the outbreak.









