Shocking moment speeding car hits roundabout, launches through the air and crash lands in a graveyard





THIS is the jaw-dropping moment a hatchback careers into a roundabout at complete pace earlier than starting up and touchdown in a graveyard.

The speeding Suzuki Swift soared over the site visitors island earlier than crashing to the flooring and bursting into flames in Rąbień, Lodz, Poland.

The Suzuki Swift slammed into roundabout and introduced into the air

Amazingly the 41-year-old driving force escaped dying in the horror ruin and used to be nonetheless mindful when he used to be reduce from the wreckage via firefighters earlier than being taken to medical institution with non life-threatening accidents.

Cops at the scene reported his breath smelled of booze and they’re expecting the result of a blood check to peer whether or not he used to be over the prohibit, experiences Polish media.

Shocking photos of the crash – which came about on Easter Sunday – confirmed the car tearing alongside an empty street earlier than smashing into the raised fringe of the roundabout.

The ‘ramp’ catapults the out-of-control silver car through the air and it then totally clears the site visitors island.

Footage of the stunning coincidence used to be launched via Polish police

The driving force used to be reduce from wreckage and taken to medical institution with non-life-threatening accidents

{A photograph} of what used to be left of the mangled car used to be later posted on Facebook via emergency carrier crews.

Those who watched the video on-line have been left surprised via what they’d noticed, experiences the Mail Online.

Bogdan Zarębski wrote: “It’s a good thing no one was passing by at that time…what speed did he have to go to jump like this?”

Roman Feliks added : “Good thing he didn’t kill anyone. Idiot.”

Last 12 months we reported how a driving force who introduced a van over a roundabout ‘Dukes of Hazzard-style’ have been banned from using.

The 18-year-old used to be discovered in charge of bad using after he used to be filmed hitting the site visitors island on the A11 whilst heading to the Norfolk Showground.

Footage confirmed the silver Citroen Berlingo van being catapulted 12feet into the air at the Stag roundabout.

DRN

The embankment which surrounded the site visitors island acted as a ramp





