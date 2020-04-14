New York Yankees Co-owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at age of 63

Al Messerschmidt/Getty

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died at 63 at his house in Clearwater, Florida, the Yankees group introduced by means of their Twitter account Tuesday.

“The New York Yankees mourn the passing of General Partner and Co-Chairperson Henry G. ‘Hank’ Steinbrenner, who passed away earlier today,” the crew wrote in a remark. According to the crew’s remark, Steinbrenner died from a “longstanding health issue.”

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner circle of relatives mentioned within the Yankee’s remark. “More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner was once the eldest son of George Steinbrenner, the longtime proprietor of the Yankees, who died in 2010. In 2008, Hank and his more youthful brother, Hal Steinbrenner, took over the group as George Steinbrenner’s well being declined. Hank served as co-chairman of the group, whilst Hal is the managing common spouse.

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by way of 4 kids and one grandchild, in addition to Hal and two sisters, Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner. Jennifer and Jessica each function common companions for the baseball membership.

In contemporary years, Hank moved clear of the media highlight and Hal become referred to as the general public face of the Yankees.

Despite taking a step again from the general public highlight, Hank Steinbrenner will likely be remembered for his daring feedback that sparked media buzz on a number of events. In 2008, he expressed his distaste for the word “Red Sox Nation,” throughout an interview with The New York Times.

“Red Sox Nation?” What a host of s*** this is,” he said at the time. “Go any place in America and you will not see Red Sox hats and jackets, you’ll be able to see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee nation. We’re going to position the Yankees again on best and repair the universe to reserve.”

Since Hank and Hal took over the Yankees, the pair led the crew to a World Series victory in 2009 towards the Philadelphia Phillies and complicated to the postseason in seven out of 10 seasons from 2010 to 2019.

The two additionally received quite a few big-name avid gamers during the draft and loose company, together with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole.