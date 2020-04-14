Michigan Rep. Justin Amash Floats Potential Run for President Against Donald Trump

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash on Monday stated he is thinking about a run for the White House towards President Donald Trump.

Amash, who left the Republican Party ultimate July and was an Independent, shared Trump’s declare that he has absolute authority to Twitter, and stated: “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option.”

After a consumer commented “please be you,” Amash replied: “Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.”

Thanks. Iâm having a look at it intently this week.

— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 14, 2020

Newsweek reached out to Amash for remark.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Amash’s announcement got here hours after Trump claimed that he has “total authority” to override state governors’ stay-at-home orders.

Nine states managed via Democrats steered previous as of late that they’re going to set their very own timeline for reopening the economic system, regardless of Trump and Republicans’ push for an early easing of monetary restrictions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee introduced in a joint press unlock that they intend to paintings in combination to create a unified West Coast plan to ease stay-at-home restrictions. They declined to set any reopening dates.

Some northeast state leaders additionally indicated they’re going to paintings with native government to decide a plan for the reopening of companies after the coronavirus danger. “Study the data, study the research, study the experiences of other countries, and give us guidelines and parameters to go forward,” New York’s Andrew Cuomo stated.

“COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,” learn the observation supplied to Newsweek via Inslee’s place of work. “In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19—with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.”

In a sequence of tweets on Monday, Trump disputed the concept that governors possess the authority to raise the social distancing measures that they had imposed. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” the president tweeted. “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

Trump later claimed that he “allowed” the state governors to reserve the ultimate of companies. “I’m gonna put it very simply, the President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do, which is very powerful,” he stated.

“The President of the United States calls the shots,” Trump persevered, including that state governors “can’t do anything without the approval of the President of the United States.”