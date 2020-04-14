Man Went For 170-Mile Drive During Coronavirus Lockdown Because He Needed ‘Break’ From Wife And Kids, Police Say

A person within the U.Okay. broke lockdown regulations and went on a 170-mile power in his BMW on Easter Sunday as a result of he wanted a “break” from his spouse and kids, police stated.

Officers stopped the motorist close to Launceston, Cornwall and inquired about the cause of his adventure. Police stated he used to be reported after he it sounds as if informed them he sought after a while clear of his circle of relatives—a contravention of the constraints in position to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus within the nation.

“Taking your BMW out for a spin on a 170 mile round trip to have a break from the wife and three kids is also not an essential journey,” Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Roads Policing Teams wrote on Twitter. “The roads are much quieter but there are still people who don’t get it.”

Earlier that day, the police drive stated it had handled individuals who had pushed to Cornwall for a weekend getaway.

“A weekend break in Cornwall is not essential. Two vehicles turned around and drivers dealt with within five minutes of setting up. To everyone else, thank you for staying at home,” the drive tweeted.

Later that very same day, the drive reported any other incident the place a motorist additionally broke lockdown regulations to power around the nation to select up a ship—then broke down.

“Driving across the county (and then breaking down on a hill) to collect the second hand boat you just bought is not an essential journey either,” police wrote on Twitter.

The incidents got here as U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to be discharged from health facility on Sunday after recuperating from COVID-19, the illness brought about by means of the radical coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson thanked Brits for staying at house over the Easter weekend however advised them to proceed following social distancing pointers as “the struggle is by no means over.”

The U.Okay. is in its fourth week below lockdown, with other folks authorized to go away their properties just for a couple of causes, corresponding to looking for must haves, one type of workout consistent with day, for scientific or well being causes or to commute to and from paintings—however provided that they can not make money working from home.

Last month, police within the U.Okay. got powers to factor fines to these breaching the federal government’s pointers on social distancing. Officers can hand out a £60 ($75) fantastic for a primary offense, £120 ($150) for a 2d offense and double the quantity on every further offense.

The U.Okay. has greater than 89,000 showed circumstances of COVID-19 and greater than 11,000 deaths, consistent with Johns Hopkins University. More than 300 other folks have recovered.

An in depth view of a coronavirus signal displayed on the front to Perranporth seashore on April 04, 2020 in Perranporth, Cornwall in England.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

