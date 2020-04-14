Louisiana Governor Postpones Primary Election Again Due to Pandemic

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has postponed his state’s elections for a 2d time due to the specter of neighborhood unfold coronavirus on the polls, in accordance to a statement Tuesday from Edwards’ place of business.

Originally, the presidential number one was once scheduled to happen in April, however Edwards driven the principle again to June. Now, the ones elections are anticipated to happen in July. General elections in Louisiana, firstly deliberate for April, aren’t anticipated to happen till August.

Edwards’ postponement order got here on the behest of Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin, who qualified to Edwards {that a} “state of emergency exists that would affect the electoral process,” in accordance to the proclamation.

Newsweek reached out to the Republican Party of Louisiana and the Louisiana Democratic Party for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards introduced Tuesday that he would put off state elections, together with the presidential number one, for a 2d time due to the specter of coronavirus.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty

“The Secretary of State is presently developing a plan for how to move forward with the election,” Edwards mentioned at a Tuesday information briefing. Secretary Ardoin was once anticipated to provide that plan to state legislators on Wednesday.

At a March information convention, Ardoin mentioned the unique choice to put off Louisiana’s elections derived from “an absolute abundance of caution for Louisiana’s voters, voting officials and the general public as a whole.”

According to fresh information, Louisiana has reported 21,518 certain instances of coronavirus. Edwards introduced Tuesday a demise toll of 129 people, the easiest quantity reported in an afternoon. However, due to delays in reporting coronavirus deaths to the state, all of the ones deaths would possibly not have passed off inside a 24-hour duration.

“They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers,” Edwards mentioned in a Tuesday commentary. “They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.”

In spite of the numbers, Edwards mentioned all over an April information convention that Louisiana is also beginning to flatten the curve.

“We’ve bought ourselves more time that allows us to continue to surge our medical capacity and continue to flatten the curve,” Edwards mentioned. “And all of this stuff works in concert. So we’ve got to keep doing everything that we’ve been doing to have the best possible outcome.”

However, Edwards warned Monday that there have been “too many people moving around” and any other upswing in instances might be at the horizon in consequence.

“All it takes to have a spike in cases and go back in the other direction is for too many people to violate the order,” Edwards mentioned, “too much social contact to spread this disease. So I’m asking everyone to do better.”

While Louisiana is underneath a stay-at-home order till the tip of April, Edwards mentioned it was once nonetheless “too early to know” if the order could be prolonged.

“We will be announcing later this week an economic resiliency recovery task force that we are going to stand up here in Louisiana that will advise me and local officials as well,” Edwards mentioned Tuesday.