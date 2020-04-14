A Florida guy deliberately coughed on law enforcement officials and stated “I hope you catch corona” as he was once arrested for allegedly threatening his mom with a knife, government stated.

Brent Smith, 46, was once intoxicated when he returned to the house he stocks along with his mom in DeLand, Florida, on Saturday night, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office stated in a information unencumber.

An argument ensued and Smith shoved his mom a number of instances whilst screaming at her and calling her “obscene names,” the sheriff’s workplace stated. The sheriff’s workplace stated Smith then grabbed a butter knife and threatened her, pronouncing: “I will kill you.”

When his mom known as for lend a hand, Smith allegedly snatched her mobile phone and was once nonetheless preserving it when deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s workplace added.

As Smith was once being taken into custody, he started arguing with the deputies detaining him and threatened to hit one within the head with a hammer.

Body digital camera photos presentations Smith coughing again and again of their route and making threats, together with pronouncing he would “bash your f***ing brains in.” One of the deputies is observed placing on latex gloves prior to looking Smith and striking him within the again seat of a patrol automotive.

While within the backseat, Smith once more coughed and blew on deputies, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

The frame digital camera photos additionally stuck him telling one officer: “I hope you die. I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus… I hope it latches on to you.”

Smith was once charged with irritated attack with a perilous weapon, irritated battery on an individual 65 or older, tampering with a witness, theft through surprising snatching and grand robbery.

He was once additionally charged with threatening and assaulting a regulation enforcement officer, corruption through risk towards a public professional and violation of probation on an authentic fee of irritated battery on a pregnant particular person.

He was once transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, the place he’s these days being held with out bond.

Florida has greater than 20,000 showed instances of COVID-19, the illness brought about through the unconventional coronavirus, and 470 deaths, in line with the newest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

Brent Smith, 46, of DeLand, was once captured on frame digital camera photos coughing on officials as he was once arrested for allegedly threatening his mom with a knife.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office

